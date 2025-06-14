Horrible Owner Fired Employee So He Could Hire His Friend, But Before She Left The Employee Created An Organized Mess

Imagine being responsible for organizing everything in the office where you work.

Then you find out your boss is going to fire you because he wants to replace you with his friend.

What would you do?

Would you accept your fate and leave peacefully, or would you get revenge?

The employee in this story gets revenge.

Let’s see how it all plays out.

rearranged every single paper chart before I left Recently got fired from a toxic job, so I rearranged every single paper chart before I left I used to work in a small, toxic office where the two guys I worked with were best friends and acted like high school mean girls. If one of them didn’t like you, the other didn’t either and surprise, they didn’t like me. They were snobby, smug, and made it clear I wasn’t part of their little club. While they stood around chatting, I did most of the actual work.

This owner sounds like he might be doing something illegal.

This office still used paper charting like actual, physical folders. Every day I had to pull, organize, and file charts by hand. It was tedious and ridiculous, but I handled it. Meanwhile, the doctor (aka the owner) was sketchy as hell. He’d write scripts for controlled substances, have me stamp them, and didn’t follow any real protocols. (Think of a controlled substance pill that is often swapped between college kids or prescribed to people to help them pay attention.)

This makes me think of the pharmacist in “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

He was supposed to make patients come in monthly to get their refills instead, he’d give them a 90-day supply and then act clueless when they came back after a month for more. Not sure how he is still getting away with it. He was dangerously negligent too. Almost had me give penicillin to a patient who was allergic. I caught it just in time. No thanks to him.

She knew they wanted to fire her.

Anyway, I could tell early on I wasn’t going to be there long. One of the guys had a friend about to graduate who’d need a job aka mine… so they started trying to get me fired. They’d sabotage charts, misfile stuff I’d done, and make it look like I was the problem. I told them I was supporting my family and couldn’t afford to lose the job that didn’t stop them. So I started keeping a notebook where I wrote down everything I did, with timestamps.

She couldn’t get out of getting fired.

Didn’t matter. The doctor was checked out. He fired me 30 minutes before my shift ended, but told me two hours earlier to make sure the charts were filed and organized before I left. So I did exactly that. I reorganized every single chart just not in the way he wanted. I took the A’s and put them with the Z’s, swapped M’s with B’s, you name it.

It wasn’t exactly destructive, but it sure was a mess!

Nothing was damaged or thrown away, clients will not suffer in any way shape or form, just completely out of alphabetical order. Still there, just unusable unless you spent hours digging. A perfect mess. Imagine a perfectly organized deck of card and then you throw them on the ground and pick them back or shuffle them but worse. These charts were so well organized you not only was it organized by first and last names but also the following letters as well for example. Petty? Sure. Deserved? Absolutely. Do I regret it? Not one bit. I hope it took them forever to fix.

That’s a great form of petty revenge.

Good for her for making her horrible boss’s life harder.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

She needs to report the doctor.

That doctor is clearly breaking the law.

She needs to start making some calls.

Everyone thinks she needs to report the doctor.

Don’t fire an employee who knows you’re breaking the law.

Seems like a no-brainer.

