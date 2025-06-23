Man Got Into A Car Accident On His Way To A Job Interview, But The Interviewer Still Berated Him For Missing It

Accidents happen at the most unexpected times.

If you missed an interview because you were in a car accident, would you expect the interviewer to be understanding or refuse to interview you?

This man was on his way to his first job interview in a long time; however, a serious car accident left him injured and unable to attend the interview.

The interviewer’s response to the situation left him stunned.

Read the full story below.

AITH was in car accident on the way to interview. Guy told me i wasted his time Today, I was on my way to a job interview. This was my first in a while. And on my way, I got into a bad car accident. My entire back smashed in.

This man answered the interviewer’s call.

It’s 10 minutes past the time I’m supposed to be at my interview, and I got a call from my interviewer. He asked if I was going to make it in. In a very dazed and confused voice, I simply told him I can’t make it.

He explained what happened via text message.

His response was, “Thank you for wasting my time.” And immediately hung up the phone. I texted him and explained what happened. He responded, “We are no longer interested in you as you couldn’t communicate with us.”

The interviewer responded very rudely.

“Our clients demand immediate communication, and since you failed at that already, we have no interest in you or desire to reschedule. Don’t contact us.”

I’ve never had anyone respond this way if I was unable to make an interview. I’m just in disbelief that this is the response I got. I am writing this from my hospital bed. Am I the jerk for not contacting this guy immediately?

I don’t think the interviewer understood the reality of the situation. An accident so bad that you’re in the hospital seems like a reasonable excuse to miss an interview.

Let’s check out the reactions of other people on Reddit.

