Man Is In A Child Custody Battle With His Ex-Wife, And His Sister Is Wondering If She’s Wrong For Siding With The Ex

When a couple gets divorced, this also creates drama for friends and family members who have formed a bond with both husband and wife.

If your sibling were in a child custody battle with their ex, would you automatically be on your sibling’s side, or would it be okay to side with the ex?

In today’s story, one woman is on her sister-in-law’s side, but she’s wondering if she should be supporting her brother instead.

AITA for not standing behind my brother in his custody battle? My brother, 42m, split with his wife, 42m about a year ago after constant fighting during their short lived marriage (not even 4years). For a few months he did put an effort to see his son (4m) every two weeks and then suddenly stopped around September. Now he has a new girlfriend (46f), who has three girls and is willing to step up again, after not seeing him for half a year. They do went through a social worker for an arrangement of every second sunday for 8 hours.

My sis (41f) says that after everything our brother went through, we have to stand behind him. The thing is, me (35f) and my brother were never close and never will be and I storngly feel that he didn’t have a change of heart and suddenly wants to be in his kids life but purly wants to show of to his new gf, that he is a doting father. My sis also told me, that if our now ex-sil gets full custody, she could change his last name, her boyfriend (30m) could adopt my nephew without my brothers permission and cut us of.

I always hear just my ex-sils side cuz my brother doesn’t talk to me much and I am kinda split now and need some outside perspective.

My family is standing behind my brother, my friends say, he already dug his own grave. Additional info: me and my siblings don’t share a dad and did grow up with a single mother. ATIA for not standing behind my brother? I fo try not to medle, but my sil does ask me constantly for opinions.

