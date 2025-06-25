Man Visited His Brother’s Job, But When He Got Mistaken For His Brother, He Ended Up Getting “Fired” In A Span Of Ten Minutes

How well the employers treat their employees pretty much dictates the success of the business.

And still, some people mistreat their employees, or in this case, employers mistreated a potential customer when they mistook him for his brother who worked there.

He decided to roll with it and see how far they would go.

Read the story to see how they handled this crazy situation.

How I got fired from my brother’s job. Where I’ve never worked. A lovely little tale of how I went shopping and managed to get fired. Let’s give you some context to help you out though. My brother and I are half Chinese, 3 years apart, and I’m 5″11 and he’s just under 6″2. We have different fathers – so it’s always weird to hear “Wow you guys look the same!” when we really don’t. He has a fair few more pounds on me too. So I’ve a day off and I’m going to meet my friends.

He wanted to do some shopping.

I’ve got 20 minutes to kill and I’m mulling over whether or not I’m going to grab a new graphics card for my computer. My brother gets discounts at the independent shop where he works which I’ve never used but I figured if there was something worthwhile, I will get it on his discount. So I go into the shop and I’m staring at graphics cards comparing one to another. I stood there for a good 5 minutes before someone came up to me and just stared at me.

That’s awkward. But it was about to get worse.

“What’s up?” I end up asking, tentatively, as it’s obvious they want my attention. I notice she’s got a nametag and like me she’s wearing a plain black t-shirt. However, she doesn’t have a problem with my t-shirt. “Why are you wearing jeans?” Obviously I’m bewildered but she just goes on. “You KNOW what the policy is here.”

He thought it was all part of a weird number.

So I can’t help but laugh. I figure she’s having a laugh with me and that it’s an interesting way to try and close a sale. Electronics shop with a dress code. Hilarious. This however isn’t the desired response as the mood flips completely. She’s shaking. Shaking with rage at the fact I’m just giggling in her face like a girl. “Get into the office. Right NOW!”

It was as if he entered a parallel universe.

She tries to lead me by the arm, like I’m a naughty schoolchild, and she was even more enraged by the fact I withdrew my hand from her.

Disregarding my confused expression and comment of “What the ****?” she runs off. In under a minute she’s brought back a heavy set bloke who looks pretty unhappy with the fact he’s been brought out. Unlike everyone else, who I notice is wearing a black t-shirt and black trousers, he’s in casual clothes. He’s the boss.

They wanted him to get back to work and not dare complain about it.

He’s now getting increasingly unhappy as she fills in the encounter with stories of my incompetence and of the recent “Struggle”. So I cut in, I argue about how this is an understanding, and I get told to “Zip it”. That expression was genuinely used. I was then berated while I tried to cut in to explain the situation. I’m also now running out of time so I then try to call my brother so he can get here and sort it all out.

Of course, he couldn’t reach his brother when he needed him the most.

However, he then has the nerve to take my phone off me, and then really lay into me about having my phone on the sales floor. He tries to then take me to the back office – as we’ve got a crowd growing but I shrug them off. I’m swearing, he’s swearing, and then it comes. I’m fired.

But he doesn’t work here, lady! But they won’t listen.

You’re not him? LIAR! He then grabs me and starts dragging me to the door and I’m flailing around trying to stay on my feet, kicking boxes and shelves, and finally we’re at the door. To which I’m pushed out of.

Worst customer service ever.

He’s then stood blocking the doorway, aghast with how I acted, stating how appalled he is. My phone starts ringing and I see it’s my brother – he had a dropped call from me. I answer and immediately tell him to run back to work.

He decided to use this opportunity to live out the dream of dramatically quitting a job.

He’s on his lunch break 2 minutes away and I then decide to take it further.

I tell his boss to get ******. I swear. I make a scene. We’re on the street and people are stopping to watch the theater unfold before them. He’s calling the police, there are vile things said and gestured, and then my brother turns up.

Things would be finally sorted out.

His look is golden, but what I’m enjoying much more is the look of his boss. The look of his supervisor. God how I loved the look on her face because when the manager was going on in his rant, she had such a smug look. So I pulled the race card, as well as a half Chinese guy can anyway, and apologies were so forthcoming and suddenly they weren’t barring the door.

They were in the wrong and they knew it.

They were trying to bring us both in. If this was the U.S we might have been able to make a bigger deal of this. But a typical English town? Not so much. But I went to listen to the apologies just to fob them off. On the upside, I got a free GTX 770 (they wouldn’t give me anything better but hey).

So they can’t differentiate him from his brother, whom they see every day and looks fairly different from him. Wow.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this.

A reader shares their thoughts.

Lol.

This commenter shares their point of view.

Another reader chimes in.

Oh my.

Yup.

Their behavior was extremely unhinged.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.