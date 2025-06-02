Man Was Tired Of His New Coworker’s Attitude And Disrespect, So He Got Even By Not Making Muffins For The Morning Shift

Workplace dynamics can get complicated when new hires don’t respect those with experience.

What would you do if an older but less experienced coworker who you were supposed to train wouldn’t listen to you just because you’re younger?

This man found himself in that situation. He noticed that his new coworker had a bit of an attitude.

She didn’t take feedback well and didn’t want to follow his instructions.

He found a way to get back at her.

Read the full story below for all the details.

I know you don’t know how to make muffins. I work in a cafeteria with a certain coworker on Tuesday and Friday who’s newer. Unfortunately, she started when I was having health problems and then went on vacation, so we didn’t get to know each other very well before then.

This man thought his new coworker didn’t like him.

At first, I thought she didn’t like me because I was correcting her on how to do stuff. She thought I was new like her. But it turns out, she just doesn’t like listening to someone younger than her.

His coworker was being rude to him.

So Friday, as she’s getting off her break, I ask her to finish filling the pop coolers. She says she did fill them. I point out there’s three empty rows and what goes there. She says it’s done and goes back in the kitchen.

He talked to her about it.

Fifteen minutes before service starts, she decides we should talk about it. She tells me if I think she didn’t do a good job, I have to do it myself. This results in me informing our boss what’s going on because I’m not dealing with another person half-completing their job and being expected to babysit them.

His boss told him it’s not necessary to make more muffins.

I’m not a supervisor, by the way. I just have seniority and was supposed to train her. So, our boss calls me after the shift is done to sort it out. During that, I tell her I never got the chance to make muffins. She says as long as there’s enough for the midnight shift, I don’t have to make any.

It’s the morning shift workers who were tasked to make the muffins.

They’ll make them in the morning since overtime is a bit slower. The next two shifts are overtime, so it’s not the normal people working. Midnights was me and another guy. The Saturday day shift was the coworker I got in the argument with and another who worked with me once.

The new coworker badmouthed him about taking a lot of drinks from the cooler.

She told our boss that “I took literally ten drinks from the cooler.” It was a bottle of pop and two water bottles. We’re allowed as much water as we need and one pop per shift. Our boss checked the cameras and gave her crap for it.

He realized he could get even because she doesn’t know how to make muffins.

So, I know both of these people don’t know how to make muffins. I also know day shift customers eat muffins like it’s their job to eat muffins and will complain endlessly if there are no muffins.

He made sure that the muffins were gone by midnight.

So, I said sure thing about not making muffins for day shift and let midnights buy all the ones we had. Not that I could stop them anyways. They could do it themselves.

Revenge via muffins! How delicious!

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit

Well played, says this person.

This person thinks she won’t last long.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person offers some advice on how to bring down the business.

And finally, an interesting comment about soda.

If you can’t listen to someone with more experience, be ready to deal with the consequences of your actions.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.