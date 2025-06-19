Man’s Parents Kicked Him Out To Give His Office To Their Golden Child Even Though He Paid All The Bills , But Were Still Surprised When Their Lights Got Shut Off

Mocking people because you don’t think they’re cool is called bullying.

You’d expect this behavior from kids at school, but in this case, it came from parents favoring one adult child over the other. Yikes.

It didn’t end well, since the victim–their son–had to cut contact with them aftet they kicked him out for no reason.

Read the story and see how their behavior backfired.

my friend’s cousin complied with his “cool” family’s demands This happened a while back, maybe 3-4 years, my college friend told me about how his cousin basically screwed over his family by moving out when they told him to. To make it easier to follow I’m gonna use fake names, cousin (Jack), cousin sister (Tina), cousin’s parents (Bob & Mary). So jack is roughly 28 and still living with his parents, but he pays their bills (elec, water, internet, etc.).

They rely on him more than they realize.

This is a big 2-story house so the bill is big too; his sister, 24, had left the house by then and gotten married to a guy that makes good money. She had taken credit for paying the bills and convinced Bob and Mary to kick him out because he’s a “shut-in loser” because none of them understood his job.

He works home office, as many people do.

A bit of backstory on their parents, my friend tells me they’re like those stereotypical teens in those cliche high school movies, basically they look down on nerds and think people who study hard are ‘uncool’ that type of thing.

That’s so 2001, and not in a good way.

Anyway they kept that mentality even after growing up and having kids, so they always looked down on Jack for being nerdy and favored Tina. This is because she was pretty and popular in high school, but apparently Jack didn’t really care because in his personal life he had friends he cared about and he connected more with his relatives.

But they didn’t leave Jack alone and respect him or his job.

So they all confront him and after badmouthing him about how he stays in his room mostly and how his sister, her husband & child need the space. They told him he has till the end of the month to leave, this was done close to the first week; jack didn’t say a word he just nodded and left by the end of that week and moved 3 cities away to a city closer to his other relatives.

He didn’t argue, he just left. He knew his value.

2 months go by and his sister calls him asking why this month’s bills weren’t paid, as their lights and water had been shut off, he tells her that she should’ve paid them since she was “allegedly” paying them before. About a week goes by and he gets a call from his parents explaining how his sister confessed to everything and how he can come back and have his old room back, so long as he keeps helping them pay the bills.

I bet they think they’re being generous. Wow.

He refused, saying he’s enjoying living by himself now and how he can focus on his work more because he’s away from them; afterwards, he blocked their numbers and now they have to pay for everything themselves. He doesn’t know what happened after because they’re no longer invited to family gatherings.

I know who sounds super cool in this story and it’s Jack.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this.

Exactly.

This reader shares their thoughts.

They expected him to thank them.

Someone shares a similar story.

Be like Jack.

Another reader chimes in.

They really thought he was going to say “thanks, I’ll be happy to pay your bills while you bully me”, didn’t they?

Some people can only appreciate what they had after losing it.

And some not even then.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.