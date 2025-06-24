Mom Sent Her Daughter To School Even Though Her Daughter Said She Wasn’t Feeling Well, But It Turns Out Her Daughter Was Actually Really Sick

Parenting isn’t always straightforward, and it can be hard to know what to do in the moment. A lot of parenting is doing the best you can and learning from mistakes.

What would you do if your child said they weren’t feeling well? Would you send them to school anyway, or would you keep them home from school?

In today’s story, one mom sent her daughter to school even though she said she wasn’t feeling well, but years later, her daughter brought up this day. Now her mom is feeling pretty bad about it.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for sending my daughter to school? Hi redditors I’m having a bit of a situation with my daughter at the moment. Before I go into the story, I need to stress that the initial incident took place years ago in the UK, not in the states. Now that’s out the way, my (61f) daughter (29f) were having a chat about when she was a kid and the topic of school came up. Well there was this one time around christmas time that my daughter was really sick. She ended up having this nasty stomach bug and had the last two weeks of term off before the christmas holidays. If I remember correctly she was in year 5 or 6.

Apparently, this was a core memory for her daughter and not a good one.

When she first said she wasn’t feeling well I brushed it off, thinking she was nervous for christmas play that night. Obviously I was wrong and I got a call later that day to pick her up. Turns out my daughter remembers that day clearly, she doesn’t remember much after that but she remembers that day. She laid into me saying I shouldn’t have sent her to school.

It was a really bad day.

That she spent the whole of morning classes in tears because her head hurt so much. She apparently remembers not being able to do the work because she couldn’t think properly and that a guy she Sat near said the work wasn’t too hard. Her teacher didn’t even try to help. It wasn’t until she threw up in the playground that they actually did something. I honestly don’t know if any of that is true but she says it is.

Her daughter is still upset about this day.

She seems to think that because she already suffered with migraines at that time that I should have let her have the day off as a precaution anyway since “it’s not like I pulled a sickie often as a kid mum” and “oh yeah I’m suddenly going to get nervous on the third freaking show” She also remembers the glass test and doctor mentioning the big M. Of course she didn’t know what it meant back then but now she does. She really thinks that I was a jerk to send her into school. I mean maybe I was considering she was generally good when she younger.

Her mom did what she thought was right and made a mistake. It happens to every parent at one time or another.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

An “I’m sorry” is in order.

She clearly messed up.

This person agrees that the mom messed up.

The daughter is probably upset about more than just this one day.

“I’m sorry” would be a good place to start.

