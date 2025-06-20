One Bad Boss Can Drive A Great Employee Away From The Company, But In This Story, The Store Manager Pulled Her Back And Chewed The Bad Boss Out

When working for some companies you will find that there are lots of different bosses and departments, but you report directly to just one.

What would you do if your boss kept cutting your hours and treating you poorly, even telling you to find other places to work?

That is what happened to the employee in this story, so she went to the other managers and worked for them, even getting the store manager to give her a raise and chew out the one bad boss.

Check out this twist on a classic.

If you don’t like it the leave! Okay I will This story takes place about two months before I quit my job at the grocery store and started my first year of college. This story has a bit of exposition so please bear with me 🙂

Putting a Karen in her place is always fun.

I was glad when I got to put my Karen Manager in her place. Things had slowly started to cool down and for the next few months it was business as usual. The old store manager had to open another store so they brought in a new one. This one was very professional and quite kind. This store manager always recognized various employees in different departments for their hard work. This recognition of us “lower employees” made our Karen Manager less then happy. I had started to notice a lot more people being hired and everyone’s hours suffered because of it. I found out later they did this because part-time employees could be paid less and they wanted to cut costs (tis the life of a retail worker). I wanted to keep making money in preparation for college so I went into Karen Manager’s office and said: Me: Hey, Karen Manager. I noticed my hours were being cut and I wanted to see if I could pick up some extra shifts. She scoffed at me.

She doesn’t need to be rude about it.

Karen Manager: It’s a department wide decision. If you want hours go to another department. I wouldn’t waste your time though. I looked at her confused. Me: Why not?

Wow, that was rude.

Karen Manager: They only have hard working employees in their departments. You wouldn’t fit in. I was dumbfounded. I thought Karen’s bully routine was over but boy was I wrong. I stood there unsure what to say, meanwhile Karen Manager had another Umbridge smile plastered on her face. I just turned around and walked out of her office. I didn’t know if Karen Manager had already lied to the other managers or not but I might as well ask. I first went to the meat department and explained my situation. I told the manager that our departments hours were being cut and asked if I could do anything to help them out. The meat manager smiled warmly and said:

Well, that was easy.

Meat Manager: I understand how frustrating low hours can be. We have a guy on vacation for a few weeks and we have had to stay late to wash all the pans and plates for our meat. It’s simple washing and drying. You get to wear headphones within reason and you would make what a starting meat associate would. Want the job? I was beaming and immediately took the offer. The job was simple as he promised and I took it seriously. I wanted to show other managers that I was a hard worker and reliable. Three weeks passed by with no issue. Inevitably their missing associate came back and I had to be let go from that position. Luckily I had spoken to the Grocery Manager the day before and our conversation was somewhat similar. I explained my situation and she understood.

Once again, couldn’t be easier.

Grocery Manager: You just need to tidy up the shelves, put out product on aisle labeled carts, and held unload trucks when they come in. Your pay will be a starting grocery associate pay. For context both types of associate pay were an increase from my normal department. I took the offer and immediately helped the grocery department. Everything was fine until grocery hired a full time employee and I had to go back to my normal department. I expected business as usual but I got one big surprise.

This isn’t going to be pretty.

The first day back Karen Manager yanked me in her office. The conversation went like this. Karen Manager: What the heck do you think you are doing, OP? I told you our departments hours were cut. Me: I know, you said I could try working with other departments. You also said some other nasty things but I don’t care to repeat those. She glared at me.

What? She was just doing as she was told.

Karen Manager: OP, you are making our department look bad. We are trying to cut costs and you are burning through hours we don’t have. I decided to correct this smug Karen. Me: I understand you want to cut costs and you only have so many hours. I didn’t take up any extra hours from our department. I took your rude suggestion and worked for other departments that were short staffed and had an abundance of hours. I did nothing wrong. She growled at me.

How is it not fair?

Karen Manager: Listen OP, It’s not fair to others in our department if you get full time and other employees don’t. I held my ground. Me: This system of hiring tons of part timers is stupid and it’s hurting quality full time employees who need the hours. If you insist on hiring all these people there is nothing stopping them from doing exactly what I did. There are plenty of departments that could use help. I was fed up with Karen’s attitude and spoke my mind Karen Manager: If you think my management practice is so ridiculous you can just leave! I was tired of her BS and just smiled

It is always nice to be in a situation where you can quit your job.

Me: Okay I will. I turned in my effects and clocked out. I said by to my friends and drove home. The next day I was enjoying sleeping in for once when I got a phone call. It was the new store manager. I answered Me: Hello Store Manager, how are you this morning.

This must have been nice to hear.

Store Manager: Sorry to bother you OP but could you come back to the store. I looked over the firing of you yesterday and Karen Manager was totally out of line. I talked to other managers you have worked for and they all had glowing reviews of your work. We are pretty short staffed and we need you back. Me: I smiled (it was always nice to be needed after all). If you transfer me to grocery effective immediately with the pay bump to boot. I will help your department when needed but I want Grocery Manager as my new boss.

Wow, this person gets things done.

Store Manager: Done. I just pulled up your file and transferred you over. You have my word Grocery Manager is your new boss and Karen Manager has no authority over you anymore. I will be having a long talk with her over her managerial practices believe me. I smirked. Me: I will see you in ten minutes. I drove to the store and walked in. I picked up my effects from the Store Manager and shook his hand. I saw the shocked form of Karen Manager and snickered. I turned to a nearby customer with a smile. These last few weeks were going to be the best.

One bad boss can do so much damage to a company, it’s a good thing this store manager understood that and put an end to it.

Very well put.

Why are so many bosses so bad.

Yup, she handled herself beautifully.

This is so true.

This would have been a much smarter move.

Nothing drives top talent away like a bad boss.

Luckily for this company, the store manager righted the wrong.

