June 17, 2025 at 7:55 am

Pregnant Woman Qualified To Receive Free Nutritional Food, But Her Fiancé Keeps Eating Her Portions, Claiming It’s For Both Of Them

by Heide Lazaro

Man wearing hat is eating cereals with milk at the table

Pexels/Reddit

Pregnant women need all the nutrition they can get.

Imagine being pregnant and you fiancé keeps eating all of your health snacks. Would you be okay with this or furious?

This pregnant woman qualified for a free nutrition program so she could get healthy food, but her fiancé kept eating the food meant for her.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITAH for being upset at my fiance for eating my pregnancy foods?

I (26F) am 5 months pregnant, and I haven’t been able to eat.

This led to me losing 15 pounds since I got pregnant.

This woman got qualified for a free nutrition program.

I’m on the lower income side of things.

Because of my weight loss, I’m now on the WIC program, so I have been able to get free nutritional food.

But her fiancé kept eating all her food.

However, my fiance (25M) keeps eating all my food.

He’s claiming it is for everyone.

I have stopped getting any of my snacks when we go grocery shopping because the WIC food is supposed to be mine/my snacks. AITA?

They are her snacks, and he shouldn’t be eating them.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 06 01 at 6.45.39 PM Pregnant Woman Qualified To Receive Free Nutritional Food, But Her Fiancé Keeps Eating Her Portions, Claiming Its For Both Of Them

Get rid of him, says this person.

Screenshot 2025 06 02 at 2.50.13 AM Pregnant Woman Qualified To Receive Free Nutritional Food, But Her Fiancé Keeps Eating Her Portions, Claiming Its For Both Of Them

This person shares a valid point.

Screenshot 2025 06 02 at 2.50.36 AM Pregnant Woman Qualified To Receive Free Nutritional Food, But Her Fiancé Keeps Eating Her Portions, Claiming Its For Both Of Them

Here’s another honest opinion from this person.

Screenshot 2025 06 02 at 2.51.02 AM Pregnant Woman Qualified To Receive Free Nutritional Food, But Her Fiancé Keeps Eating Her Portions, Claiming Its For Both Of Them

Finally, a former WIC member speaks up.

Screenshot 2025 06 02 at 2.51.54 AM Pregnant Woman Qualified To Receive Free Nutritional Food, But Her Fiancé Keeps Eating Her Portions, Claiming Its For Both Of Them

How can you steal food from a pregnant woman?!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter