Pregnant Woman’s Husband Wants His Out-of-Control Dog To Live With Them, But She Won’t Allow It

A lot of people have strong feelings about dogs…and pregnant women are no exception…

Which brings us to today’s story!

Is this woman being unreasonable to her husband because she doesn’t want his wild dog to live with them?

Let’s see what the heck is going on here…

AITA for not letting my boyfriend bring his dog to live with us even though I’m pregnant? “I (27F) live with my boyfriend (29M) of two years. We moved in together about six months ago, and overall things have been good—until now.

Meet Max…

He has a 6-year-old German Shepherd named Max. Max has been living with his parents in another city because our old apartment didn’t allow big dogs. We just moved to a new place that does allow pets, and now my boyfriend wants Max to come live with us. Here’s the thing: I’m pregnant. 15 weeks. This wasn’t exactly planned, but we’re moving forward with it and trying to adjust. That’s part of why I’m feeling so anxious about this dog situation. Max is not a bad dog, but he’s a lot. Super high-energy, very reactive, barks constantly, and doesn’t listen to me at all. Every time I’ve visited him at my boyfriend’s parents’ place, Max has jumped on me, scratched me, nearly knocked me over.

Max is a little wild…

He once smashed a glass side table trying to chase something through the window. My boyfriend just laughs it off like, “He’s just excitable” or “He’ll settle once he’s here,” but I’m not convinced. I told him I’m not okay with Max moving in right now. I feel vulnerable and stressed, and honestly scared the dog could hurt me by accident. I’ve asked if we can look into training or a gradual transition, but he says I’m being overdramatic and just “don’t like Max.”

This didn’t go over well…

Now he’s sulking and acting like I’m asking him to give the dog away forever. I’m not! I just don’t want to bring a hyper dog into the mix while I’m pregnant and already overwhelmed. I’m trying to think about the baby’s safety, too. He says I’m being selfish and controlling, and that this dog is like family to him. My friends are split—some agree with me, others say I knew about the dog from the beginning and I’m being unfair. AITA for saying no to the dog moving in right now while I’m pregnant?

That dog sounds like a disaster waiting to happen!

