She Noticed That Her Houseplant Was Missing, And When She Confronted Her Mother About It, Her Mother Admitted To Stealing It

No matter what, some actions simply cannot be justified!

Imagine inviting your parents over, and when they leave, you notice something with sentimental value is missing. Would you confront them about it and demand it back, or would you let it go for the sake of your relationship with them?

This woman’s mother stole a sentimental houseplant.

Her mom doesn’t think it’s a big deal, but she really wants her houseplant back!

Check out the full story!

AITA for kicking my mom out of my house after she stole my (yes it’s pathetic) houseplant? I’m gonna keep this short because I just really need an opinion on this. I (F22) have recently moved into my first apartment after ages of trying to find a job after college.

She’s been struggling for some time…

It’s been a pain but I’ve managed to get away from my mom and dad. I’ve been here for about a month and 2 days ago my parents came around the house for dinner. Now small side note, my partner passed away last year and I’ve really been struggling without him.

UH OH…

The last thing that he gave me for my birthday was a very small houseplant (one of the ones that pretty much survive forever if you take care of it) so anyways after dinner I clean up and I notice it’s gone. Of course I go into absolute PANIC mode because it’s the last shard of my passed partner. I look all around the house for a good 30 minutes and cannot find the thing. So of course I get suspicious, it’s hardly difficult to lose a house plant.

That’s INSANE!

I call up my parents and my mom seems REALLY suspicious when I ask her about it, and after further questioning she eventually gives up. She stuffed it into her handbag with her and took it. Of course I was mad and demanded it back. And my mom kept on saying “it’s not a big deal honey” “it’s just a plant” so and so despite my saying it’s the last shard of my partner that I physically have left.

She’s confused about what to do.

I haven’t spoken to her since and I’ve really been considering going over there and giving her a piece of my mind.

But at the end of the day it is a plant and she does collect them, plus, it’s my mom. AITA?

GEEZ! That sounds so weird!

Who steals a house plant like that?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user suggests getting the plant back and cutting the family off.

That’s right! This user thinks it is insane to steal someone’s houseplant!

This user has some important questions for her!

This user wants to know if the mother gave the plant back.

This user thinks this act is even worse than stealing flowers from a grave!

Her mom’s behavior is really weird!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.