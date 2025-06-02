June 2, 2025 at 12:20 am

She Refused To Work Another Day Without A Break, But Her Boyfriend Accused Her Of Abandoning Him When She Wouldn’t Loan Him The Car

by Benjamin Cottrell

Everyone needs time to rest, especially people who are juggling multiple jobs.

But when one hardworking woman decided to do just that, her boyfriend gave her a guilt trip instead of empathy.

AITA, told my boyfriend he couldn’t take my car to work because he wasn’t being nice

My boyfriend and I work together, and I also have another job, so my only days off are Sundays.

I had to work for my other job yesterday, so I told him I didn’t want to work today because I was exhausted from not having a day off since last Sunday.

But her boyfriend was more concerned with how this was all going to impact him.

He told me how upset and mad he was that I wasn’t going to work and how I’m abandoning him because I’m going to stay home for one day.

I told him he could take my car to work so he would have a ride, and I thought that was good enough.

But he continues to dig into her.

But I got upset that he kept saying I was abandoning him and how I don’t take his job seriously and I’m not supporting him, so I told him to give me my car keys and he would actually be abandoned.

(Obviously I was just mad and didn’t mean it.)

But he didn’t end up going to work, and now it’s my fault.

AITA?

She never expected this to turn into a fight.

What did Reddit have to say?

It seems like what this couple truly needs is some time apart from each other.

Partnerships are supposed to make your life easier, not harder.

Navigating everyday conflicts is a huge part of being in a relationship and this guy doesn’t seem up for the task.

This commenter’s got jokes.

She didn’t skip work to spite him — she did it for her own wellbeing.

