Employee Thought Her Coworker Was Her Friend, But Then She Found Out They Were Saying Bad Things About Her Behind Her Back

When you work with a friend, work can be a lot more fun.

What would you do if a coworker who you thought was a friend was actually saying mean things about you behind your back?

Would you confront the coworker about it, or would you find ways to really annoy the coworker?

In today’s story, one woman chooses the second option, and she feels quite satisfied about it!

Let’s read the whole story.

I thought she was my friend. I have a coworker that I thought was my friend. We have worked together for almost a year. A few months ago she walked out on her job. She wanted to come back and I got her her job back. I’ve loaned her money, bough her food when she didn’t have any, and even defended her on multiple occasions.

This coworker definitely doesn’t sound like a good friend!

Well, yesterday I found out that she has been talking mad crap behind my back. And flat out lying about me to the new employees. It really hurt because I have done so much for her. I was on closing shift last night. So I had to do the deposit. On the top of the deposit bag we write our tips so we can minus it in the daily operating report to see if we are short. And we leave the top of the deposit bag on the desk because the deposit bag number is needed to open the store in the morning.

She knew exactly how to annoy this coworker.

I know for a fact that this coworker gets ANGRY when she sees people getting large tips. It makes her jealous because she is really bad with money and always totally broke. And because of how she treats customers she never gets tips. I decided to write a fake number for my tips. I only got like $8 in tips, but I wrote $48 knowing it was going to totally destroy her whole day. There is no way for her to verify my tips, and writing a fake number down doesn’t affect anything at all. It’s not like it will mess up count or anything. And 48 in tips wouldn’t be common, but not unheard of for a Friday night. I’ve gotten larger tips for the night.

She’s not doing this coworker anymore favors.

THEN, today she texted me asking if I could come into work an hour early so she could leave an hour early. I’ve never told her no before. I’ve always helped her out when she asked. But today I rocked the boat and told her nope. I know she’s at work right now totally fuming because she thinks I got large tips and because I would not come in early for her. I’m sitting here eating my dinner in my car feeling satisfied for the moment.

The tips thing was petty, but not working for her isn’t revenge at all. It’s more like no longer being a doormat. Good for her!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

That coworker would probably never repay a favor.

This is a good point.

This might’ve been an even better way to get back at her!

Words to live by…

Here’s the harsh truth.

Her coworker was just using her.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.