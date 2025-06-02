Shoe Store Worker Was Rude To Her, So She Had Her Friends Try On Shoes And Leave Without Buying Anything

It’s a fact: some people definitely shouldn’t work in customer service jobs!

A rude shoe store clerk gets what she deserves. “I was in Los Angeles roaming around the streets shopping when I walked past this shoe store. It was more of a stripper shoe joint, with all kinds of heels and boots and I thought I might check it out. I walked inside and there was nobody in there, totally empty. I found these red boots that I thought were cute so I asked the store clerk if I could try them on.

The clerk was a middle aged Eastern European woman with a stern look on her face. She was watching a show on her computer and got really upset that I even asked her to try shoes on. Finally she said okay and went in the back and got me two sizes to try on. I tried them on and loved them. Meanwhile she was huffing and puffing behind me being super impatient. I told her I was going to take a walk, think about it and probably come back and buy them (I didn’t have US currency so I was going to run and get cash, it was cash only).

She was LIVID. Barked at me asking why I was wasting her time, grabbed the boots aggressively and screamed “WHAT DO YOU NEED TO THINK ABOUT?!” I got so mad and stormed out of the store. She did not only lose a customer she also was in for some petty revenge. I was traveling with a group of friends and I told them what happened and we made a plan.

They all went inside (again, the store had no customers) and spent the next hour trying on ALL the shoes. The guys were trying to squeeze into women’s stripper heals and my girlfriends always gave the clerk the wrong shoe size to try on. The clerk was FUMING. After an hour my friends stopped trying everything on and told her “We’ll think about it” and stormed out of the store.”

