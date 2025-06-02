‘100 British people vs 100 Americans. One big room.’ – This Guy Proposes The New 100 Men Vs 1 Silverback Gorilla

The Internet loves a good-hearted debate, with questions like ‘who would win in a fight, 100 men or 1 silverback gorilla’ getting millions of views.

This man, however, has a different question that is going viral.

With a thick British accent, he starts his video by saying, “Alright, everyone’s talking about a 100 men vs a gorilla.”

That isn’t what he is interested in, though, he says, “**** that, I’ve got a new one. 100 British people vs 100 Americans. One big room, no weapons.”

Hey now, that would be quite a fight. I’m sure it would depend on how the people were chosen.

He goes on to say, “Who is winning? Leave it in the comments section.”

I’m sure there will be lots of debate over this fun question.

After he points down toward the comments, he ends the video and leaves it for people to debate.

Honestly, if it were just 100 random people on each side, I think it would be a tough battle.

If it is the 100 toughest on each side, the Americans should win because of the larger population.

Watch the video for yourself and see who you think would win.

Check out the comments to see what everyone is saying.

Ouch, this person has a great answer.

Those Waffle Houses don’t mess around.

Yeah, all of a sudden, the USA would be truly united.

Obviously, there is no way to know the correct answer, and there are many factors to consider.

In the end, this would be one heck of a battle royal! I’d pay to see it!

