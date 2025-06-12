The Shirk Report – Volume 844

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

20 IMAGES

– Friday!

– The gym is totally worth it when your daughter gives you this for Father’s Day

– Perfect timing from FPV operator

– Not a stick, but a natural wood hammer

– Making a sun hat

– Unexpected escape artist

– The beautiful innocence of children

– Paul McCartney in 1964 and 2024

– An angry baby croc

– You have to see it to believe it

– Several million pounds of diced tomatoes

– So everyone can watch TV together and become buddies

– A time to reevaluate priorities

– Tidal bore from above

– Ruins of Saint Paul’s at night

– Serious discussion

– Coming and going

– “Are you REALLY?!”

– Pothole living its most authentic life

– Until next week

10 ARTICLES

– The Curious Case of the Pygmy Nuthatch

– Intelligence on Earth Evolved Independently at Least Twice

– Woman Fights With Her Husband About Turning off the Lights and Faucets

– Does Retinol Actually Thin Your Skin?

– Rogue Pulsar Snaps Galactic Bone in Milky Way’s Spine

– Everything you need to know about chaos gardening

– Why humans are still much better than AI at forecasting the future

– For Better Burgers, I Give Them the Baking Soda Treatment

– Should a Chef Ever Modify an Order Without Being Asked?

– 8 Official State Dinosaurs

5 VIDEOS