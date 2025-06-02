Company Wanted To Control An Employee’s Presence, So They Questioned Whether Loyalty Should Cost Them Their Autonomy

In some jobs, professionalism ends at the office door, but others expect it to follow you home.

One employee was caught off guard when their employer started policing how he appeared on their own personal social accounts.

Read on for the full story.

AITA – Employer expects us to use Work/Uniform pictures on personal social media accounts. I’m employed by a newish security company and they’re essentially trying to force us to “live their brand.”

One of the things they’ve been pushing these last two weeks is updating our profile pics on social media and on a certain green app to pictures of us in our uniform.

But this employee begins to question whether they have any actual grounds to request this.

They do not provide separate or business accounts, and all the accounts in question are my personal accounts. I checked the handbook, etc., and we haven’t signed anything that would legally obligate me to comply.

It all gives them a weird feeling.

I feel like I’m doing good too much, but it feels wrong. AITA for refusing to conform?

What they called “team spirit” felt a lot more like control.

What did Reddit think?

For a security company, this business certainly isn’t being very discreet.

It seems like this company isn’t understanding the personal in personal accounts.

Maybe this company isn’t a good one to work for anyway.

It’s always best to keep your personal and your professional life separate.

They signed up to do their job, not forfeit their personal identity.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.