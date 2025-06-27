They Asked Their Mother-In-Law To Chip In With The Electric Bill, But She Accused Them Of Putting A Price On Family

It’s not uncommon for multi-generational households to clash over shared expenses.

One homeowner thought it was fair to ask their mother-in-law to contribute to the electric bill due to her voracious energy use, but the request sparked an unexpected argument.

AITAH for charging my mother in law 160 dollars a month to live with us for two years in our house? It’s only for part of the energy bill which she uses a lot cause she’s cold a lot. I charge my MIL $160 per month to live with us the last two years.

It’s not rent — it’s part of the electric bill. It’s very high because she’s cold a lot.

She says I’m being unfair and that family should be able to live with family free of charge, and she shouldn’t have to contribute anything to the household. AITA?

