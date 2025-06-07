New Mom Had A Tough Pregnancy, But Now Her Partner Says He Needs A Vacation To Reward Himself For Putting Up With Her Moods

Pregnancy is different for everyone, and really hard for some people.

AITA for canceling the trip after my husband said that it was his reward for putting up with my “pregnancy moods” My husband and I work full-time. I planned a weekend trip for us recently and I was going to cover the costs. My pregnancy was really tough for me, especially with me working.

I’ve been dealing with postpartum depression and have been doing most of the childcare and housework and have been tired and sick and in pain for a long time and haven’t been getting sleep.

When I was discussing the trip with my husband, he casually said it was his reward for putting up with my pregnancy moods and laughed. I didn’t know how to respond and asked him to explain. He doubled down, saying like he can get a break from the rollercoaster of stress I’ve caused him from dealing with me.

He said we have to get really intimate the whole trip since I haven’t been fulfilling his needs when he wants, and that he thinks the trip idea is good so I can get back to normal. I was upset and felt he didn’t respect how difficult this has been for me.

He talked like I’m a burden to him and that my pregnancy was just an inconvenience to him. Like this trip is his reward for tolerating me?? After a while I told him I canceled the trip and that it felt like he’s describing me as just a problem to him.

He called me over-sensitive and said I was ruining his chance for fun and punishing him for just being honest about his needs. He got upset at me. AITA??

This person says, OMG hope it’s fake.

Someone else says, no support no reward?

Someone else says this guy does not know how to seduce…

Another person says, get away on that getaway!

Another user is like, uh, count your babies again.

