Woman Gets Dream Promotion That Includes Minimal Travel, But Her Boyfriend Thinks It’s A Dealbreaker

AITAH for wanting to accept a promotion even tho my boyfriend says its not the kind of life he wants? I (25F) just got offered a pretty huge promotion at work, from being a coordinator for one business unit to becoming a global coordinator. It’s a big jump, both in responsibilities and salary. I’ve been promoted every year since I started here (it’s been 3 years), and this role is honestly something I never thought I’d reach this soon. It would be a big deal financially and career wise.

The only catch is that it involves some travel. The company is actually trying to reduce travel costs, so it wouldn’t be constant. We have four business units in different parts of the world (Europe, Asia, South America), and I’d probably go to each once a year, for about a week each. So in total, like four weeks a year. My boyfriend (32M) is not really okay with that.

He didn’t give me a direct ultimatum, but when I brought it up again after he already told me how he feels. He basically said that if I keep pushing for something he’s clearly not comfortable with, then I must know what I truly want and that I should just pack my bags and leave. It really hurt to hear that. I get where he’s coming from though, he wants a stable life, someone more family focused, and he’s been upfront about that since the beginning. But so have I about not wanting kids until 30.

Thing is… I’ve started to care more about those values too since being with him. But at the same time, I’ve always dreamed of having a successful career. I’ve worked my butt off for this. And honestly, if teenage me could see where I could head towards now, doing work I love, getting recognition, making good money, and even getting to travel – she’d be amazed by the opportunity.. I don’t want to choose between love and ambition.

I really care about him and I don’t want to lose what we have. But I also don’t want to say no to something I’ve wanted for so long and then spend years wondering “what if.” AITA for wanting both?

