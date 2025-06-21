Woman Wanted A Small Wedding With Just Her Fiancé, But Her Fiancé’s Family Wants To Be At The Wedding No Matter What

A wedding is a momentous occasion.

Imagine wanting to have a small private wedding, but your fiancé’s family wants to attend the wedding. Would you let them, or would you insist on having the small wedding of your dreams?

This woman and her fiancé agreed to have a private wedding, but his family insisted on coming to the wedding.

So, she got upset when he took his family’s side.

AITA for wanting a private wedding? My fiancé and I have planned to get married in June. We want it to be just the two of us and with only two witnesses. We have been engaged for 2 years now.

This woman and her fiancé do not want a big wedding.

There are some things coming up, so we want to make it short, sweet, and private. We do not want a big wedding, we are not party people. We have also planned a week off after to go on a fishing trip.

They plan to have a small ceremony with family in the future.

We plan to have a ceremony, perhaps a year from now. It would be a small get together with both sides of the family. Not a big deal. Just a cookout and some good times.

But his family insisted they would come to their private wedding.

Last night, he told his parents what our plans were. And now, they’re insisting on coming and bringing family with them. They want to make it a big ceremony, and they’re making it a big deal. But, we just wanted it to be the two of us, or so I thought.

She thought it was unfair.

I’m pretty bummed, because I wanted it to be the two of us. But he is insisting his family will be there no matter what. It seems unfair to me. My family can’t make it due to personal reasons, but his family can completely hijack our plans.

He is backing up his family.

He’s frustrated with me because I want to stick to our plans, and he wants his whole family there. I feel like somehow I’m in the wrong here.

They can’t afford to have his whole family there.

We don’t have the room to accommodate everyone to stay with us, and we certainly don’t have the money to do so. That’s another reason why we wanted it to be short and sweet. Am I the jerk for wanting to stick to our original plan?

It’s her wedding too. She should get to have it the way she wants.

Arguing about wedding plans isn’t a good sign for this relationship.

