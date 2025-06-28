Employee Gets Reprimanded For Having Coffee, So When The Manager Has Coffee On The Sales Floor They Get Payback

Micromanagers love to call employees out — even if it’s hypocritical.

What would you do if your manager reprimanded you for doing something but then proceeded to do the exact same thing themselves? Would you ignore it or call them out on it?

Read how one Redditor makes sure their boss doesn’t break the rules they enforce.

We don’t eat or drink on the sales floor In college, and for a few years after, I worked summers/winters at my local auto parts store. The General Manager (GM) has been one of my best friends for a long time and is a very fair boss.

But the General Manager had to answer to someone higher once in awhile.

This is a national auto parts chain so the next level of management above the GM is the District Manager (DM) who might show up at the store a few times a year. This happened in my first few months on the job. It was a slow day for customers because of the weather, so every employee was restocking shelves in the front and back of the store.

But today, work was going to function a little differently…

The DM shows up with a bunch of Dunkin boxes of coffee, cups, donuts, as well as a helium tank and some balloons. He tells us it’s a random “customer appreciation day,” and we put up some balloons around the store. Because it was so slow, almost none of the coffee had been drank. (Also for some context, this was the first time I had ever seen or met our DM. He seemed kind of cocky.)

So, the GM gives a treat to the employees.

After a while, our GM tells us we can all help ourselves to some coffee. I pour a cup and set it on the cup holder on my stock cart. It needed time to cool, so I wasn’t drinking it, just had it on my cart and went back to stocking shelves.

But the good times were quickly over.

About 2 minutes later, the DM walks over and says “excuse me, we don’t eat or drink on the sales floor” and pointed to my coffee. Keep in mind there was not a single customer in the store. I opened my mouth to say that I wasn’t even drinking it, but my GM was behind him and gave me the “Please just put it away, so I don’t have to deal with him” look, so I went and set it on a back shelf. Went back to stocking shelves.

This is where the revenge comes in…

About 15 minutes later, there’s a handful of customers at the store and the DM is loudly distracting the GM as he is trying to ring out a customer. The DM is also GUZZLING a Dunkin iced coffee.

And you’ll never believe what the OP said.

I smiled, walked right over to him in front of everyone, and said “excuse me, we don’t eat or drink on the sales floor”. He looked at me, stunned, and in total disbelief.

Then, the GM looked at him and said, “He’s right. You can go set it on that shelf where he set his coffee earlier.”

Let’s just say — that iced coffee wasn’t up to snuff by the time the GM wanted it.

Not only did he look like a fool, but his was iced coffee, so it was ruined (watered down) by the time he got to drink it. I just popped my cup in the microwave and went about my day!

This GM definitely got knocked from his throne!

