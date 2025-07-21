Employee Gets Chosen To Work On A Holiday Which Means Lots Of Extra Overtime, But A Coworker Is Upset That She Wasn’t Picked

Isn’t it annoying when coworkers who you thought were your friends get jealous when good things happen to you instead of them?

In today’s story, one employee shares that their company pays triple time on the holidays. Because of that, everyone wants to work on the holidays!

Now, this person’s coworker is mad because she doesn’t get to work on an upcoming holiday.

Let’s read the whole story to see who is being unreasonable here.

AITA for not giving up my spot for triple pay? I work in a lab and I’m on the scheduling/data review team. On the holidays we get paid triple and I was going to be working in the back(non scheduling/data review) since I also have those certifications. There is a limited amount of spots in these days and many people want to work because we get paid extra.

Leading up to it I volunteered to work in the back but our team lead offered their spot up for the holiday to check data to our team group chat.

A coworker is jealous.

I was the first to respond but my coworker who I WAS friends with is upset because I beat her to it.

We are no longer friend because she’s mad at me saying it wasn’t fair because she wasn’t on her computer when the offer was sent out (But neither was I) I apologized but she didn’t want to hear it and now we sit next to each other in silence. I’m trying to be nice still but she doesn’t want any of it. Am I the jerk?

I can see why the coworker is disappointed, but she didn’t do anything wrong.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Being upset about this is pretty childish.

She didn’t do anything wrong.

This person is reminded of their ex-roommate.

Ignore her.

Another person calls the coworker “immature.”

She’s jealous, but she needs to get over it.

It’s no one’s fault.

