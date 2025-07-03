Girlfriend Hid $200K In Debt And Spent Like A Queen, So He Called Off The Relationship To Protect His Finances

He’s 49, financially free, and debt-free by design.

She’s got a big heart, a six-figure salary—and a six-figure financial mess.

When love met looming debt, something had to give.

Read on for the story.

AITAH for dumping my girlfriend because she has an enormous pile of debt? I’m not talking just a few thousand, we are talking like $200,000. I’ve always been fairly financial savvy….no vehicle payments, no credit card debt, student loans were paid off years ago, own my own business and enjoy the stress free financial freedom that I have….and I’m 49.

Very nice.

I’m in a relationship with a female with 5 kids (only 2 at home), earns 6 figures a year, but just found out she also has 6 figures of student loan debt… Somewhere around $50,000 in credit card debt, medical bills, $700 vehicle payment, always overdrawn in her checking, but still gets nails, lashes, and hair done weekly…yadda yadda.

Holy debt.

I’ve worked hard to get where I’m at and can’t stand the thought of marrying someone in this kind of financial shape. I do love her, but the stress that would go along with it all just isn’t worth it to me. AITA?

He’s not wrong for protecting the life he built—but ouch, that’s one expensive breakup. Most people agree that he isn’t the AH.

This person says RUN.

This person says this is a HUGE red flag.

And this person says NTA, but some communication could be beneficial first.

Love might conquer all…just not $200K and a weekly lash appointment.

He could talk to her first, but this probably isn’t going to work out.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.