Dad Is Really Sick Of His Ex Wanting To Swap Custody Days With Him, But His Friends Think He’s Overreacting

Child custody arrangements can be difficult for divorced parents to agree on, and sometimes even when they find a schedule that works most of the time it doesn’t work all of the time.

Would you be annoyed if your ex kept wanting to swap custody days with you, or would you be perfectly fine with having a somewhat flexible custody schedule?

In today’s story, one man is sick of swapping custody days with his ex, but he’s not sure if he should keep doing it anyway.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITAH for refusing to adjust my schedule every time my ex wants to swap custody days? My ex (F32) and I (M34) share 50/50 custody of our 6-year-old son. We’ve had a court-ordered schedule for over a year now, i get him Monday–Wednesday, she gets him Thursday–Saturday, and we alternate Sundays.

But this schedule isn’t really working for them.

The problem is, she constantly asks to switch days. Sometimes it’s for legit reasons like work emergencies but other times it’s for things like a weekend trip with her new boyfriend or her friend’s birthday. I’ve been accommodating more times than not, but it’s getting to the point where I feel like I’m being taken advantage of.

He told her how he feels.

I recently told her i won’t be making any more changes unless it’s a true emergency. She got mad and said I was being rigid and not putting our son first. I told her stability is also part of putting him first, and that she can’t expect me to rearrange my life every week.

His friends think he should be more flexible.

Now some of our mutual friends are saying i’m being petty and should be more “flexible for the sake of peace.” I don’t think i’m being unreasonable. AITAH?

I can see how she would want to switch days occasionally since she has custody pretty much every weekend; however, maybe they should work out a different custody arrangement in court.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Time to document everything.

The custody schedule really isn’t fair.

I agree with this person’s suggestion about how to make the custody arrangement better for everyone.

This person wouldn’t be flexible at all.

Another person suggests changing the custody time in court.

I completely understand why his ex wants to swap days.

Flexibility is required in co-parenting.

