Her Husband Insisted She Was Drying The Clothes All Wrong, And Now They’re Not Speaking to Each Other

We’re living in a future now where every summer is brutal, and I’d have to expect that goes SOME way toward explaining how cantankerous the guy in this story is, but definitely not all of it.

Our tale of not-so-wedded bliss starts on the tail end of a shower:

AITA for blowing up at my husband over laundry? This happened when I was folding the laundry and putting it away, and my husband had just finished showering and got himself a change of clothes from the drawer. He then took a whiff of it and complained that it smelt damp, like it had not been dried properly. He asked me if I hung the clothes too late, and I told him that sometimes I would hang the clothes out around 10-11am depending on the weather. He said I should’ve hung the clothes out hours earlier because of the optimum sun exposure and warmth, but I told him that despite the occasional drizzle, the weather here in my country is hot as **** (borderline drought level) and I usually leave it out to dry a little longer and only take them in close to the evening, so they have ample time to dry out in the sun. He then grumbled about other factors like clouds or wind and it doesn’t matter if I leave out in the sun for a long time if the sun is not at its optimum condition.

Like I said, super hot summers don’t make anybody happy.

But they probably DO make shirts dry. Like, drying is a thing the hot sun does super well.

I finally grabbed the shirt and smelled and I genuinely do not smell anything damp. It smells just as how a dried shirt would smell. And I noticed it was the exact same shirt he had complained about it smelling damp not too long ago. I told him his shirt smell fine and I don’t smell any dampness, and he snapped at me and said “Yeah, well you can’t smell ****!”

Oh cool, that’s a nice way to sort this out.

I got offended and threw the shirt into the dirty laundry basket while he went off to dry his hair and when he came back, he asked if I had put it in the laundry basket, and I said “Yeah, gotta wash it again because apparently I can’t smell ****.” Now it was his turn to be offended and he accused me of being defensive and not wanting to admit fault or defeat. I told him that I will admit that I’m at fault but I do not appreciate being cursed at. Even when I’m mad at him for something, I would never curse, but he seems to just blurt curse words out willy-nilly at the heat of the moment.

And now it’s just gotten absurd.

Now he’s giving me the cold shoulder and refused to talk to me and taking to sleeping downstairs in the couch. This most likely be a throwaway post but I just want to know, AITA?

Here’s what the comments made of this:

He’s clearly being childish.

Stay in your lane.

You wanna play games?

Sounds like a laundry basket case.

