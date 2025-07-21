His Boss Said He Wasn’t Allowed To Bring Food Home, So He Took His Break During A Ridiculously Busy Time

A lot of bosses just want you to follow their instructions. It doesn’t matter if those instructions make sense or if they will have the opposite of the desired effect.

I never take a break from work, save for a number 1 visit to the bathroom. Nearly Everyone else in my fast food establishment takes 20 minutes plus smoke breaks or sit down breaks to eat their meals. I have a wife and three kids at home who love eating food I bring home, so I skip my break and take the food home at closing, along with the occasional food that’s gonna be tossed anyway.

I got into the system of making sandwiches for myself ahead of time and heat lamp them so I can just leave without leaving a mess. All of a sudden one of my managers gets happy and says “I’m gonna have to start charging you for all this…” I thought he was kidding. Either way, just in case, I said “I never take a break and you know that, so when else am I gonna eat it?” The next evening he rung up the items for me to pay for at the end of the night. I paid. I knew my mid shift break was crunch time. That’s why I never took those breaks. Way too busy. It was hard because I knew it was going to mess up our day part numbers because my manager counts on my skills during the rush. So I decided to start taking my twenty minute break, eating my food for free, now that we’re slammed. I still saved some for my kids. I could get used to this. Here’s how it went: I got a text 17 minutes ago. Loosely translated from Spanish, “What happened last night? Worst numbers since before the holiday” I was hired in November.

I didn’t have time to write all of this last night but here are some comments overheard whilst typing: “Jesus, where’s the mobile order!” “Which one?” “Ala pinche ventana!”

“When’s OP off break we’re dying?“ “Yeah cuz “David” smells and doesn’t know the menu.” “David” – at least I don’t wear that stupid deodorant he does like Wolf Thorn or Dragon tits or some nonsense” All the while every customer has an audible disappointment/anger in their voice waiting for food. It was entertaining as it was hard to listen to and not jump in.

