His Ex-Wife Wants Him To Be Flexible With Their Child’s Custody, But He Wants To Strictly Stick To What They Decided In Court

When a divorced couple has kids, child custody is a big hurdle that they have to figure out.

What would you do if you had a child custody court order that seemed fair but your ex kept pushing to get even more time with your kids, time that is supposed to be your time with the kids? Would you be flexible and agree to bend the rules, or would you stick strictly to the court order?

In today’s story, an ex-wife wants to bend the rules, but the ex-husband does not.

Let’s read all the details to see why they’re on different sides of this debate.

AITA for insisting my ex-wife and I stick to our court ordered custody order? My ex-wife and I (both 30s) have been divorced for almost 5 years and she’s remarried. Ever since her marriage to her current husband (40s) she has been trying to deviate from our court ordered custody order for our kids. We split custody 50-50 with 7 days, 7 days being the way this works. She get’s Mother’s Day and her birthday. I get Father’s Day and my birthday. Her husband’s birthday and mine are on the same day and she wanted it to be shared but the judge said my birthday took priority for our kids. Same with Father’s Day.

He doesn’t want to give up his time with the kids.

My ex will ask for our kids for 2 or 3 extra days here and there because they go out of town to visit her husband’s family. Or she’ll want the kids an extra day to celebrate his birthday or Father’s Day. When I tell her to do it on her own time she gets mad at me. But the one time I was somewhat willing to work something out she didn’t want to talk about making up the time. So I don’t trust that she would let me have the time back that I give up. And so I 100% say we stick to the custody order.

His ex is not being nice about this.

My ex has called me all kinds of names for this and she told me trying to come between the kids and their family is wrong. She’s extra grumpy about it because she has a child with her new husband now and they were visiting her ILs with the baby for the baby’s baptism and the kids couldn’t be there since it fell on my custody time. She wants to go visit her in-law’s more and wants our kids there.

He offered a simple suggestion.

I told her to do it when she has them. And I was told it was unfair to make her do that. I told her I plan around our schedule and she is not incapable of doing the same. Her husband also called me a jerk for holding firm on this. He and I do not communicate but we saw each other at an end of school year meeting and he said it to my face. Got himself removed by school staff for that. AITA?

His ex sounds completely unreasonable. He should definitley stick to the custody agreement.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

He needs to talk to his lawyer.

They definitely don’t sounds like they’re friends.

This person says to “stick to the plan.”

Her new husband is completely out of line.

Don’t back down!

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.