Homeowner Started Feeding Local Crows Every Day, So The Crows Began Leaving Small Gifts As A Heartfelt Thank You

Not all acts of kindness are carried out by humans.

After weeks of leaving scraps for a group of crows, one homeowner received a delightful and shiny little thank-you.

Read on for the full story!

Have been feeding crows for weeks, they’ve started leaving me coins!! Surreal We have been feeding the crows in our area for weeks now, any scraps or leftover bits of food. They always come back around the same time each day and start making noise outside the window if we forget to feed them.

Then one day, the homeowners noticed something unusual.

Last week we found a little pile of coins, mostly pennies, on our back porch near to where we would throw food out. We thought the neighborhood kids were mocking us for doing this.

Turns out, these were gifts left behind by the crows themselves!

Today we found another little pile and actually saw a little crow leave a penny on the pile!! This is surreal. I have heard that birds such as crows leave gifts for humans because they’re highly intelligent, but I never thought I’d experience this firsthand! We now have 39 cents, thanks to our lovely crow friends 🙂

Who knew birds could be so thoughtful?

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

This unusual behavior actually tracks for crows.

Crows really are very intelligent.

One person intends to turn befriending crows into a money-making venture.

Some crows are more grateful than others.

How sweet that the crows said thanks in their own quirky way.

This story just goes to show that kindness can come from where you least expect it.

