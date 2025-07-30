Husband Was Suspicious That His Wife Was Cheating On Him, So One Day He Snuck In The House When She Thought He Was Still At Work

What would you do if you were suspicious that your spouse was cheating on you? Would you confront them about it, or would you try to catch them in the act?

AITAH, my wife cheated on me. I got mad at her and she cries I (27M) and my wife (29F), Married for 5 years. We have 2 Kids (6 and 2 years old). I’m a mechanic and she is a stay at home mom. She is a wonderful wife and an amazing mother however i cannot be at home much as i work long shifts to provide for her and my kids the life they deserve

I suspected her of cheating about a month prior as she was acting differently. I mean she always seemed like she was trying to make up a story for just little things and started minding when i asked her if she could make me lunch for my work This was backed up with when i started noticing she had laundry done more than usual. At first she told me the kids kept making messes but i noticed nothing seemed off with them. The eldest (6) is usually playing with toys and has alot of paper and canvas to draw and paint on.

She started getting more phone calls than usual and started leaving the room to take the phone calls which she has not done in the 7 years that i have lived with her. Don’t get me wrong, this could have just been her wanting privacy but it seems off for her. She also started getting more defensive about little stuff we joked about and even gets worried when i go to certain parts of the house without informing her I got suspicious and my neighbours even started to tease me on weekends about her. I had no idea what they were aiming at and shrugged it as their usual jokes as i have been friends with them good ages

One day i told her i would be home at 11pm but it was actually a day where i could get off earlier. I snuck around the back of the house and let myself in. That’s where i saw my eldest (6) asleep on the couch. I could hear the bed creeking. That’s when i knew she was cheating.

I kicked down the door and proceeded to yell at the guy that she was cheating on me with. I then ran out the house and told her to never speak to me again. In the middle of the street she burst into tears blaming me for not being there despite her being able to get a job to help provide so that i can actually be there with her I told her that i wanted a divorce and i want the kids. She started breaking down even further but i got into my car and drove to my buddies. I’m staying here until the divorce is finalized AITAH?

