Man Realizes It Was A Mistake To Loan Money To His Girlfriend’s Mother, So He’s Furious When He Finds Out His Girlfriend Has Also Been Giving Her Mom Money

You think you know someone, you think you can trust someone, until you can’t.

Imagine finding out that your partner had been hiding something from you for quite some time. You only found out by accident, and now, you don’t think you can trust this person ever again.

Should you consider forgiveness anyway, or is the relationship over?

In today’s story, a man is faced with this decision. He chose to break up, but he’s second-guessing that decision.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for breaking up with my GF for sending money to her mom? Background My (now ex) GF and I had been together for 4 1/2 years. Things have mostly been good between us, but I had significant issues with her family. A little less than two years ago, her mom asked to “borrow” money from me. It was in excess of $10K. I had it so I let her borrow it. She was supposed to start paying it off three months after I lent it.

You probably know where this is headed.

To-date, her mom has not paid a dime. In fact, she has asked for more money. I refuse to give her mom any more money whatsoever. Caused some strain in my relationship with my ex, but I have told my ex in no uncertain terms that I will not be giving her mom money ever again.

Some big changes happened recently.

Until the beginning of 2025, we were living near my ex’s mom and her family. I got a job offer that I could not refuse back in my hometown. After talking to my ex, I took it and we moved. My ex left her teaching job and is supposed to resume teaching in the Fall. When we moved, I made my ex an authorized user on one of my credit cards. It is a low limit card so I just pay it off each month without really looking at the charges.

A big problem revealed another big problem!

Situation A couple of weeks ago, my ex misplaced the credit card. Someone found it and had a field day. I was required to go into the app and review the charges. To my surprise, there were significant cash advances that were taken out since January, totaling about $4,000.

This is where she becomes his ex.

I confronted my ex. She admitted taking the money out, she would then put it in her account, and then transfer the money to her mom. She showed me proof of these transfers. I was livid. I said we need time apart.

He’s kicking her out.

Our lease is up at the end of August (I bought a house that is being renovated. The plan was to move into it at the end of the lease.). I told her she can stay through the end of the lease, but I am immediately cancelling the card so she needs to get a job. She is asking me to reconsider, that she is sorry, and that she is willing to do whatever it takes to regain my trust.

Not gonna happen!

But, I do not see how I can trust her ever again. She has no vehicle that she owns at the moment. I told her she needs to figure out the public transit system and get a job because I am not supporting her anymore. AITA?

She really messed up by taking his money and giving it to her mom when she knew he wouldn’t want her to do that. I also find it surprising that she managed to take $4000 without him noticing.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This is a good point.

Here’s a blunt summary of what she did wrong.

He’s being nice by not kicking her out right away.

It is weird that he didn’t notice the money was missing.

This is why you should look at your credit card statements.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.