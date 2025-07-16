Man Was Being Honest During A Private Call With His Therapist, But His Wife Overheard Part Of The Conversation And Got Upset

Privacy is essential, especially when it comes to mental health.

What would you do if you accidentally overheard part of someone else’s private phone call with their therapist? Would you keep listening, or would you do whatever you could to give them their privacy?

This man was on a call with his therapist, but his wife overheard parts of the conversation and got upset.

Who is in the wrong? Read the story below for all the details.

My Wife Listened to My Call with My Therapist and Is Upset with What She Heard. AITAH? I have a call with my therapist every Friday. My wife works from home. Last Friday, my wife and I were arguing. We haven’t been getting along recently.

This man had just ended a call with his therapist when his wife stormed in.

I had my call with my therapist. and my wife stormed into the room once the call was done. She said I was a liar and she would never talk about me the way I talked about her. We completely separated for the weekend, but have since resolved.

His wife was upset again.

Over the weekend, I soundproofed my office to prevent this in the future. Today after my call, my wife is visibly upset. I ask her what’s wrong. She said the thought of me being on a call with my therapist rekindled her feelings from last week even though she was not able to hear me.

He argued that she was not supposed to listen.

I told her she was the one that listened into my private call with my therapist, and she was not supposed to hear any of what I said. She said she couldn’t do anything not to hear it even though she could’ve sent me a text saying “I can hear you.”

Now, he’s wondering if it’s right to blame her.

I don’t know what I could’ve done. I was having a private conversation, and my wife listened in. She claimed she’s never been able to hear me before, but somehow this week she could hear me. AITAH for blaming her and saying she did it to herself?

He’s saying that it’s a private call and he could say what he wanted to.

In my opinion, I was venting to my therapist and not watching what I was saying, nor should I have to. My wife had the option to tell me she could hear me, but did not. She went outside for part of the call but not after she listened in enough to have her feelings hurt.

She really shouldn’t have listened in.

Let’s see the reactions of other people to this story on Reddit.

Therapy is supposed to be a safe space.

