Manager Told The Lead Engineer He Was Not Worth The Pay, So He Left And The Company Had To Replace Him With Contractors At Five Times His Salary

I’m not worth the pay? Okay I’ll find a new job! This happened quite a while back. Management in the past was fine and great, but suddenly started to change after an event with a contractor. After some time, the upper management (not my supervisor, who was great) began harassing those involved with the release of a contractor, mainly Manager A. Manager A would pull people into meetings and tell them that he pays them too much not to do their work. Granted, the group I was with was a small team of 4 that worked 12+ hours, usually managing an entire data infrastructure and all engineering aspects.

One day I get called and was yelled at for being friendly with a contractor by saying thank you for helping me debug a database error. Manager A was having personal issues with the contractor, which led to me being told I wasn’t worth the amount of money they pay me. I was told to leave if I wasn’t happy there under Manager A. I was the lead engineer and liaison to the IoT division for this division I was in. Afterwards, I called the supervisor and straight out told him what had happened and informed him that I was looking now. Fast forward a few months. I leave for a different position in the same organization under a different manager.

Manager A is now in the hot seat because no one can manage what I was managing, and lots of security issues are popping up since no one knew how to manage servers except for me in the division. They ended up being forced to award a contract worth over 5x the cost they paid me just for covering my work, not all the extra they wanted coming down the line. To put it into perspective, my salary was able to break well into 6 figures. Everything is failing, and everyone keeps messaging/calling me for help, and I just sit back and watch things burn from one floor down from my previous desk.

