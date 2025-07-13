Micromanaging Boss Said All Employees Should Love Their Job Or Quit, So One Fed-Up Worker Did Exactly That And Got A Better Job

Micromanagement has a way of draining even the most dedicated employees.

After years of tolerating rising demands and declining morale, one overworked employee decided to follow their company’s own advice —just not in the way anyone expected.

Does it count if I semi-maliciously quit? In my previous job, for the first several years I was pretty happy.

But then, things started to go downhill.

But my manager got progressively more and more micromanage-y (or maybe it was the same amount, and I just got sicker and sicker of it).

Work continues deteriorated more and more each day.

The demands and deadlines also became untenable, and I was finding myself extremely stressed all the time, and dreading going in to work most days.

Anyway, at a recent company town hall, one of the speakers said something to the effect of “If you don’t love getting out of bed on Monday mornings and coming to work, you should go do something else.”

So shortly thereafter, I accepted a new, remote job that pays more, and at least for now, I’m happy there. Does that count as malicious compliance?

