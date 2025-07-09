New Employee Was Caught Stealing Money And Said She Plans To Give It Back, But She Was Fired Right Then And There

Some people think stealing money is fine as long as there’s an intent to pay it back.

News flash! That’s called borrowing, and you have to ask before taking any money!

This woman volunteered to help with a store refit while working part-time at a fashion retailer.

While chatting with visual merchandisers, she heard a story about a new employee who stole money.

Read the story below to find out how the confrontation with the thief went..

Girl couldn’t understand why stealing was a fireable offence This is a story I was told when I worked for a mid-range fashion store. A store was being refitted. The company was bringing in visual merchandisers. They were also asking nearby staff to join in.

This woman volunteered to be part of the staff.

I was part time then. I could do with the money and wanted to progress onto merchandising. So, I volunteered.

She heard the story from the VMs.

This story was from the VMs. They regularly worked together for re-fits and setting up new stores. A few weeks before, they had worked on fitting a new store.

One of the new workers discovered that their money was missing.

While the staff was being trained, one of the new workers had gone to their locker and found it open, their money missing from their bag. They reported it and fortunately, the store already had cameras set up, and they caught who did it.

The girl who stole the money admitted what she did and promised to pay it back.

They pulled the girl into the manager’s office and asked her if she took the money (I think it was £20). She bluntly said yes, she needed it and would pay it back when she got her first pay.

The manager reprimanded the girl.

Understandably, the manager said this was unacceptable and she would be escorted out. The girl said, “Alright.” And followed the boss to the exit.

But, she went back to work the next morning.

The next morning, she was at the side door waiting to come in. They had changed the passcode as per protocol and she couldn’t gain access. Apparently, she thought her only punishment was leaving work yesterday! The boss had to explain that stealing was a sackable offence. Apparently, she disagreed because she had promised to pay the money back.

That girl has a lot of nerve to think stealing is okay! She was basically equating it to borrowing in her mind.

Stealing is not the same as borrowing.

