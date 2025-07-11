Teen Boy Only Sees His Dad One Day A Month, But His Stepmom Thinks He Should Make An Effort To Bond With His Stepsister

Divorce can create all sorts of issues for the kids involved, such as blended families and step siblings who don’t always get along.

What would you do if you had a step sibling you hardly ever saw? Would you try to get to know each other, or would you keep your distance and refuse to think of the step sibling as a sibling?

In today’s story, one teen boy doesn’t think of his stepsister as a sibling, but his stepsister thinks of him as a brother.

Should he try to act like a brother?

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not trying to have a relationship with my dad’s stepdaughter? Ever since my parents broke up when I (16M) was 1, my dad has me 1 day a month. That’s it. 1 day a month. That’s how often I see him period.

It’s seriously only 1 day a month.

He’s not the dad who comes to my sports games or anything like that and he never was. He doesn’t show up for anything. Only that one day a month. I don’t think he always pays his child support either but that I’m not too sure about.

He doesn’t even want to go to his dad’s house the one day a month.

Three years ago my dad got married. His wife had a 2 year old daughter at the time who’s now 5. I don’t like going to my dad’s house one day a month but a judge says I’ve gotta keep going until I’m 18. I tried skipping his house a few times and dad took it to court and said he wanted his parenting time respected. So because I love my mom and don’t want her to be in trouble I’ll go once a month for her sake.

His stepsister has grown attached to him.

The problem now is my dad’s wife’s daughter thinks of me as a brother she never sees. She wants me involved more. Dad’s wife invited me to her daughter’s 5th birthday party and I didn’t go. It set her off on this rant to my mom and mom had to block her. But then she called mom on dad’s phone and tried to speak to me. Dad told mom she should’ve made me go and ended this headache.

He had a question for his stepmother.

When I was at dad’s house last month his wife told me I could at least get to know her the one day I spend there. I asked her why. She looked shocked by that and asked what I meant. And I asked why I should get to know her daughter while I’m there.

His stepmom had a simple explanation.

Then she said we’re siblings and I’m the only sibling she’ll ever know. I told dad’s wife we’re not real siblings and I’m not gonna be. She told me it wasn’t fair to punish her daughter for dad’s actions and we’re siblings whether I want to accept it or not. That her marriage to dad made it so.

I feel bad for the little girl.

Her daughter asked me why I didn’t go to her party. And I told her to talk to her mom. Which ticked her mom off again. AITA?

He doesn’t have to bond with his stepsister, but I feel bad that for her since she seems to care about him. He comes across as a little heartless, at least from the stepsister and stepmom’s perspective.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person is on the boy’s side.

Why should he put in more effort than his dad?

This is a good question.

It’s not the little girl’s fault.

In two years, he never has to see his stepmom or stepsister again.

