They Started Nursing School Together, But She Won’t Do the Work So Now Her Friend Refuses To Play Teacher

AITA for not helping my friend with her schoolwork School work as in college. My friend and I are 27. I decided I wanted to go to nursing school, she decided she wanted to as well. We both work in healthcare already. We actually work together. My friend has a hard time grasping information… with a lot of different things. Example- I recommend books to her like John marrs & she’ll tell me how she can’t get into it because she doesn’t understand what he’s talking about.

We’re both going to the same school. I had to help her with every single step of the enrollment process. We were sent info on how to enroll, financial aid, schedule etc. she wouldn’t read any of the info. I had to tell her probably 10 times on how our program is 2 years and how that made sense… we were given a syllabus. I don’t mind the giving occasional helping hand. But I’m a mom to a baby, a wife, I work, and now school. I already have lots on my plate. Our classes started a few days ago. Our pre requisites are online. We have one class that’s the same. She’s already sent a screenshot asking if a completed the assignment which is due Tuesday.

When I said yes, she said “ok bet I’m coming over Saturday.” I told her I wasn’t going to be home. She then responded telling me how she doesn’t understand the assignment at all. For context the assignment is for computer class. Asking direct questions about your computer, like name 10 settings, take a screenshot etc. I understand everyone’s level of understanding is different. But I’m very worried. Nursing school is hard. I’m not willing to let her copy my work. I can’t be her teacher.

But how do I go about this without coming off as an a******? Or AITA for not wanting to help her? Ok to be fair I want to help out my friend.. but I just literally cannot do my work and hers. I can’t dumb everything down for her to understand like I have to do at work & the enrollment process. I have alot on my plate. I know it may sound mean to say dumbing it down for my friend. I do not think she’s dumb.. just has some learning difficulties. If this is all over the place my apologies my baby is teething I’m exhausted 😂

