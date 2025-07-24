Her Mother-in-Law Gave Her A Sephora Gift Card And She Wanted To Spend It On Her Wish List, But Her Mother-In-Law Wants To Get Makeovers

The relationship with your mother-in-law can be a delicate one. One bad day can ruin a good dynamic and it can be hard to fix.

This is why this woman is asking the internet if she should tell her mother-in-law that she doesn’t want to use her gift card to go do an activity together for her birthday.

But is honesty the best policy in this case, or should she accept the gift as her mother-in-law intended it?

Let’s read the full story to find out.

WIBTA for spending my birthday gift card the way I want instead of using it with my MIL? My MIL had told me that she wanted to take me to a create-your-own fragrance shop for my birthday as a cute thing for us to do. I loved the idea and was super down to do it!

Change of plans.

A few days later, I get an email from her with a Sephora gift card instead. No big deal at all, I love Sephora and had already built a cart of things I’ve been needing to restock on, so this gift card is perfect!

But it wasn’t exactly how she pictured it.

The issue is that she messaged me saying she wants to go to Sephora together to get a makeover and sent me a link to a few of the options and their associated costs.

I don’t want a makeover, lol, and would rather spend the gift card on the items in my cart. Should I tell her I’m not interested in the makeover and just want to use the gift card for the things I actually need/want? WIBTA?

The safer route is just accepting the gift as her mother-in-law intended.

