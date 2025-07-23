Woman Was Extra Annoying When She Got Engaged, And Then When Her Coworker Got Engaged, She Started Crying

An annoying person can be even more annoying when they’re showing off.

Imagine working with a woman who just got engaged and loves to flaunt her engagement ring.

Would you try to ignore her, or would you put her in her place by showing her that her ring isn’t all that special?

In today’s story, one man goes out of his way to make his girlfriend happy and her annoying coworker sad.

Let’s see what he does.

Make my girlfriend feel bad at work? I’ll make you feel bad about your ring. This happened years ago when my girlfriend, now wife, let’s call her Sweetieface, was working a fairly physically demanding, potentially dangerous job with animals. There was another woman working with her, let’s call her Dumbface, who constantly shirked responsibilities, dumped extra work on Sweetieface, and generally made every day miserable. Sweetieface would come home tired, defeated, and not looking forward to any shift she had to work with Dumbface.

It got worse.

One day, Dumbface came to work all smiles. She was engaged and so excited to show off the ring her fiancé had gotten her. This went on for a few weeks. Now, not only was she an insufferable employee, now she was an insufferable person flashing her ring and talking about it non-stop.

But is her ring really all that great?

Here is my petty revenge: Sweetieface and I had been together about three years at this point, and I was indeed planning to propose. We hadn’t discussed rings at all, so I took it upon myself to pick out the ring. I picked out an engagement ring superior to Dumbface’s ring in every single way. Where Dumbface had gold, I had platinum. A one carat Diamond? 1.7 carats. Color and Clarity? As perfect as I could get. Cut? Well, that’s subjective, but I chose a particular type of cut that enhances the scintillation of the diamond making it extra sparkly. How did I know the specifications? Because I would go to work functions and listened to her go on and on to anyone who would listen.

Dumbface isn’t so happy anymore!

Sweetieface and I went away on a long weekend and when she returned to work showed everyone in the breakroom her ring and announced her engagement. They were all oohs and ahhs except for Dumbface who stormed out of the room and started crying in the hallway. She never talked about her ring again and would visibly scowl whenever she saw Sweetieface’s ring. Sweetieface left that job not too long after we were engaged. I have no idea what happened to Dumbface, nor do I care, but when I told Sweetieface why I went a little overboard with her ring, she did say that was terrible, but she laughed when she said it.

His wife ended up with a really great ring! Revenge really worked out for the best in this story!

