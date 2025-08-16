A Manager Demanded That This Worker Figure Out How To Cut Back On Hours, So They And Their Co-Workers All Went Home Early And Got Him In Trouble

Hey, when the boss demands that you find a way to cut hours, you get creative and you get ‘er done!

That’s what this worker did and they took to Reddit’s “Malicious Compliance” page to tell folks all about it.

Check out what went down in the story below!

We need to save hours! “This was back about 8 years ago when I worked for the big green store in the UK. We were going through a belt tightening period; sales were down, no recruitment to replace leavers, ie, circling the drain right before we parted ways with them. I’d been sent onto nights to evaluate and fix them.

They weren’t a fan of this guy…

Came in for 10 pm for shift start, and immediately got collared by my line manager who I had a mutual loathing going on with. He rants at me that I have to cut hours, pick a colleague, he doesn’t care who, and send them home. I have a little think about it, and pull in my three little minions. I explain the demands, but I also tell them that I think this is massively unfair, expecting one person to lose an entire shift. So I said that we’d all go home 2 hours early; that’d give them the ‘saved’ 8 hours, we’d still manage to get most tasks done, and who wouldn’t be happy finishing early, right? So that’s what we did.

He wasn’t expecting that!

Next evening, store manager pulls me in, asks me what happened. Morning crew turned up and we were all gone, and had to pull the AM delivery into the chiller by themselves. So I told him my reasoning. Turns out that the night team wasn’t meant to be part of where the hours were cut. Seems Mr line manager was trying to hit two birds with one stone; free up hours for his shift, and also get me in trouble for failing my tasks. What actually happened was that my minions pulled together in solidarity, we nailed our stuff, and by all being gone the following morning, we drew full attention to the shenanigans. We got apologies, and he got in trouble.”

Check out what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person chimed in.

Another reader spoke up.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This is a wonderful example of malicious compliance!

Way to stand together.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.