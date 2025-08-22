A Shopper Said People Shouldn’t Return Shein Products To Forever 21 Stores
by Matthew Gilligan
It seems like returning products these days is a roll of the dice.
Some businesses make it simple, and others…well, not so much.
A woman named Kat posted a video on TikTok and talked about the bad experience she had trying to return a Shein item through Forever 21.
Kat said about what was supposed to be a simple return, “It’s gonna be so much easier, it’s just gonna be a beautiful thing.”
She added, “I am here to tell you it is not.”
Kat said she went to a Forever 21 store to return a Shein items, but things didn’t go well.
She explained, “The girl and the guy that were helping me treated me so horrendously. Were talking **** about me while I’m standing right here.”
Kat told the worker that if it was such a big deal, she just wouldn’t return the item.
The worker told her, “No, you’re already here.”
Kat said, “At least have the decency to talk **** about me when I’m leaving. Like I’m talking **** about you when I’ve left. I wouldn’t do it to your face.”
Check out the video.
That sounds like a HUGE headache.
