A Shopper Said People Shouldn’t Return Shein Products To Forever 21 Stores

It seems like returning products these days is a roll of the dice.

Some businesses make it simple, and others…well, not so much.

A woman named Kat posted a video on TikTok and talked about the bad experience she had trying to return a Shein item through Forever 21.

Kat said about what was supposed to be a simple return, “It’s gonna be so much easier, it’s just gonna be a beautiful thing.”

She added, “I am here to tell you it is not.”

Kat said she went to a Forever 21 store to return a Shein items, but things didn’t go well.

She explained, “The girl and the guy that were helping me treated me so horrendously. Were talking **** about me while I’m standing right here.”

Kat told the worker that if it was such a big deal, she just wouldn’t return the item.

The worker told her, “No, you’re already here.”

Kat said, “At least have the decency to talk **** about me when I’m leaving. Like I’m talking **** about you when I’ve left. I wouldn’t do it to your face.”

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person had a different experience…

Another TikTokker has been there.

And this individual chimed in.

That sounds like a HUGE headache.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.