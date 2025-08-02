Dog Owner Got A Weird Feeling About A Man At A Park And Her Pooch Confirmed Her Suspicions. – ‘This man is gonna think that we’re leaving because of him.’

Always trust your gut, folks!

And, in addition to that, always trust your pets…because they’re always looking out for you and they’ll tip you off if something doesn’t feel right.

That’s what happened to a woman named named Amanda and she took to TikTok to tell folks about what happened.

Amanda said, “This is literally the epitome of being a woman. I just took River to the dog park and it was just her and I. There were no other dogs there, no other people. And this man and their dog come in and usually people at the dog park are like, everybody’s friendly, you’re chit chatting. You’re talking about your dog, you know, whatever.”

She continued, “This man comes in, and he doesn’t say like, ‘Hi, how are you?’ Like, just immediately is like, ‘Oh how old is your dog?’ And I said, six months. You know, whatever, it’s fine. I was just getting a weird vibe, I don’t know how to explain it. My gut was saying like, just pay attention. Not screaming at me.”

Amanda thens said, “And River is usually so friendly with other people, like always wants to go up to people. Actually, just prior to that, two people were there for like two minutes before they left. We had gotten there just as they were leaving. And River had gone over to say hi to both of these people.”

She continued, “But this man like got down and was like, ‘Will you come say hi to me?’ And River would not go over, like she came and sat right by my legs. Sat right there and was looking at him. And I was just like, that’s weird. Then he like walks away, comes back again, and does the same thing again.”

Amanda added, “And he’s like, ‘Oh this reminds me of when I was single.’ I was like, that was weird, like there’s a weird comment but then I was like, you know what I’m freezing cold, it’s so cold and like she was like running to the gate to go anyway. So I was like, we’re just gonna leave. But then in my brain I thought to myself, oh no, this man is gonna think that we’re leaving because of him.”

She continued, “You are kind of leaving because of him. I’m sure he’s not anything crazy. He’s probably just a little bit weird and like socially awkward maybe. But in off chance he was gonna do something, I’m feeling bad? I’m feeling bad because I don’t want him to feel bad about himself that we’re leaving because of him. And I’m like, that’s ridiculous.”

In the video’s caption, Amanda wrote, “Even editing this video I noticed how much I justified and tried to talk myself out of my gut feeling because I don’t want to make an assumption on someone’s character but I’ve been to the dog park countless other times in my life and have never had this feeling so? But ultimately glad we left. Being a woman is so fun!”

@.amandajeanne Even editing this video I noticed how much I justified and tried to talk myself out of my gut feeling because I don’t want to make an assumption on someone’s character but I’ve been to the dog park countless other times in my life and have never had this feeling so???? But ultimately glad we left. Being a woman is so fun!!!! #woman #women #girlhood #trustyourgut ♬ original sound – Amanda Jeanne

