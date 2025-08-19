A Woman Complained About Her Crying Baby In A Grocery Store, So She Followed Her From Aisle To Aisle To Drive Her Nuts

If you’re not prepared to deal with crying children, you should probably never leave your house…

Ever again!

Because that’s just the way it goes, folks!

When you go to public places, you’re more than likely gonna encounter some parents with young kids.

Check out how this mom got some petty revenge on a rude woman who wasn’t happy about her baby crying.

Followed a rude lady around the supermarket with a crying child. “My mum’s story, not mine. My brother as a toddler was pretty difficult to look after. Later diagnosed with ASD. One day he was just being a pretty standard 2 year old at the supermarket, crying because he didn’t get what he wanted. My mum was trying to comfort him when an older lady walked passed and gave off with “for goodness sake!”.

That wasn’t a good idea!

Well my mum, who at this point is exhausted, fed up and just trying to get through her weekly shop, snapped. She proceeded to follow this lady round the store EVERYWHERE. Any aisle this lady went to, my mum would suddenly need something in the same aisle. Crying toddler in trolley and all. My mum pretended to browse the shelves in the same area.

See ya later!

This lady got a a third of the way through the store before just heading to the tills and going home. And mum then went about her normal shop.”

If you complain about a crying baby, you deserve some petty revenge!

