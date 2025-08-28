Are “Common Sense” Button And Knob Controls Finally Coming Back To Cars?

Touchscreens are an amazing invention, and they have revolutionized how we use phones and computers. They have even largely been responsible for the invention of the tablet, which is massively popular and loved by millions.

As the saying goes, however, there can be too much of a good thing, and that is clearly what happened with touchscreens. For years now, automakers have made the mistake of thinking that if a touchscreen is good for some things, it must be good for everything.

Sure, having a large display in your car has its benefits. It will allow you to get much more detailed information, and even make it easier to have dozens of preset stations on the radio. Other things, however, like adjusting the volume on the radio, opening the glovebox, adjusting the temperature, and even turning on the turn signal, are just easier with a physical button, dial, or indicator stalk.

According to a recent announcement, Subaru is returning to buttons and knobs for many of the most common activities in their new 2026 model of the Outback. This is just the latest in a trend where automakers are moving to these simpler controls that allow drivers to make common adjustments more quickly (and without taking their eyes off the road!).

When most drivers read this type of announcement, they have the same thing to say. It’s About Time!

Drivers have been complaining about the move to touchscreen controls for everything almost since the first touchscreen was put into a vehicle. Automakers made the mistake of thinking that it was an example of people being resistant to advancement, which is very common among many people. The reality is, however, that it wasn’t an aversion to technology, but a love of convenience.

The design chief at VW, Andreas Mindt talked with Autocar about this very thing, and he couldn’t have been clearer:

“We will never, ever make this mistake anymore. No guessing anymore. There’s feedback, it’s real, and people love this.”

This is after VW announced that all of their new models will be bringing back physical buttons for the five most important functions in their vehicles.

It will be interesting to see how automakers are able to balance the desire for the latest technologies with the need to ensure they are easy and intuitive to use, especially in cars where safety is a huge concern.

For now, drivers will undoubtedly rejoice about the return to common sense when it comes to using their vehicles.

If you thought that was interesting, you might like to read about why we should be worried about the leak in the bottom of the ocean.