Boss Changes Employees Hours The Night Before, So Even Though The Employee Thought She Was Running Late, She Was Actually Very Early

If you have to drive to work in a place that can have horrible traffic, you’ll probably be able to relate to this story. Sometimes, no matter how early you leave for work, you’re still late because of an accident blocking traffic.

In today’s story, one employee thinks she’s going to be late for work, but she actually shows up early. However, it gets pretty frustrating when her boss wants to talk to her about being late.

Let’s read the whole story.

This made me so angry, I handed my notice in on the spot! So I work for a medical centre and we work in shifts. My supervisor organized the rota and I was due to start at 9am. Little did I know that he decides to change it the night before and make me start at 10am and means I work until later. He doesn’t call me to check it’s ok, doesn’t even call me to inform me. Just sends the new rota to my work email at 9:45pm the night before. I was out the night before, so I don’t read emails, esspecially work emails that late. So I had no clue I was supposed to start an hour later than I thoguht.

She thought she was going to be late.

Being an early riser, I like to get to work early. But on this day there was a huge crash on the road near to work and most lanes where closed. I arrived to work at 9:13am, thinking I should have started at 9:00am. I found out from my supervisor I should start at 10:00am. I was a little mad, but I didn’t let it get to me.

She wasn’t the only one who was running late due to traffic.

I asked if the manager was in, since I had a few things to discuss with him, might as well do it whilst I have the time. I was informed he was also running late due to the crash, as where most of the staff this day. I decided to get some coffee and wait for 45mins and read my book.

The manager wanted to see OP.

At around 9:45 I get called by the manager, he sounds angry and asks me to come to the office. I go to the office and heres the confersation: Boss: So I heard you was late today. Me: haha no, I was 45 minutes early. I thought I was supposed to start at 9, but turns out to be ten.

Even though she was early, the boss claimed she was late.

Boss: Oh, so you thought it was 9am. So can you explain why you arrived at 9:15? Me: Yes, as I said, I thought it was 9, so I came 45 mins early Boss: Im not talking about why you came early, I’m talking about why you came late. Me: ….. Boss: This is not acceptable, you were late. You thought you’re 9, but you came at 9:15, thats late.

She defended herself.

Me: (In total disbelief. A stunned silence that only the most stupid logic can put you in) I…I came early. Boss: No, you arrived later than you thought. Had you started at nine you would have been late. (I kick myself for actually defending my ‘lateness’ because it gives credit to his logic, but I did defend it. Me: There was a car crash, most people who drive where late today, yourself included. At it was only 13 minutes, our contract even states that upton 20mins late is acceptable so long as it isn’t a regular thing, and I always turn up early.

The boss finally got around to the real reason he wanted to talk to her.

Boss: Always? Well not today. I don’t care about the contract, you were late. This is unacceptable. You should just take personal responsibility, how can you rise the ranks unless you dont? Now I understand you was looking for me, what is it you wanted me about? ( I was fuming! I don’t think i’ve ever been so mad in my life.) Me: Oh right yeah. I quit. Then walked out. Those who have read my other tales. and this, will understand why. Feels good to rid myself of that toxic place. Now, just to work out how to insert poop into my bosses A/C system so he smells it for weeks without realizing where it’s coming from.

That boss’s logic is messed up. I’d want to quit too.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

The boss was really horrible.

This person calls the boss “slimy.”

I love this comeback!

This person can understand why the boss would talk to an employee who thought they were late.

I wonder if the boss’s boss reprimanded him about being late.

This is a good example of why people don’t quit jobs, they quit because of their boss.

