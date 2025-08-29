Boyfriend Ate An Entire Container Of Cheese Spread In One Sitting And Then Put It Back In The Fridge. Now His Girlfriend Is Very Annoyed.

“Boyfriends or even men in general are so ******* dumb!” says TikToker @grace.rayy in her viral video.

Grace is referring to the empty tub of cheese spread that her boyfriend left in the fridge.”

“He grabs my favorite cheese spread that I just got from Trader Joe’s and a thing of pita chips.”

“He’s eating it and I’m not thinking anything of it,” she says.

“You need to get more of this cheese; it’s so good!” her boyfriend told her.

But he didn’t give enough information: there is no cheese left!

Grace opened the fridge, took the container and said, “Oh, it’s a little light!”

Then she opened the container and found out that he at the whole thing and then put it back in the fridge.

Huge red flag. This might be breakup material.

Watch the full clip.

Here is what people are saying.

Brothers seem like a challenge. I wouldn’t know.

It looks like weaponized incompetence.

Overreacting how? Saying it’s empty, but it isn’t? Ugh.

It has it’s perks!

Really, Derrick?

I hope she’s packing her bags.

