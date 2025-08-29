August 29, 2025 at 10:47 am

Boyfriend Ate An Entire Container Of Cheese Spread In One Sitting And Then Put It Back In The Fridge. Now His Girlfriend Is Very Annoyed.

by Ashley Ashbee

A woman talking and gesturing enthusiastically

TikTok/grace.rayy

“Boyfriends or even men in general are so ******* dumb!” says TikToker @grace.rayy in her viral video.

Grace is referring to the empty tub of cheese spread that her boyfriend left in the fridge.”

“He grabs my favorite cheese spread that I just got from Trader Joe’s and a thing of pita chips.”

A woman speaking

TikTok/grace.rayy

“He’s eating it and I’m not thinking anything of it,” she says.

“You need to get more of this cheese; it’s so good!” her boyfriend told her.

But he didn’t give enough information: there is no cheese left!

A woman speaking passionately

TikTok/grace.rayy

Grace opened the fridge, took the container and said, “Oh, it’s a little light!”

Then she opened the container and found out that he at the whole thing and then put it back in the fridge.

Huge red flag. This might be breakup material.

Watch the full clip.

@grace.rayy

im about to CRASH TF OUT

♬ original sound – grace ray

Here is what people are saying.

Brothers seem like a challenge. I wouldn’t know.

Screenshot 2025 07 30 at 7.20.00 AM Boyfriend Ate An Entire Container Of Cheese Spread In One Sitting And Then Put It Back In The Fridge. Now His Girlfriend Is Very Annoyed.

It looks like weaponized incompetence.

Screenshot 2025 07 30 at 7.20.40 AM Boyfriend Ate An Entire Container Of Cheese Spread In One Sitting And Then Put It Back In The Fridge. Now His Girlfriend Is Very Annoyed.

Overreacting how? Saying it’s empty, but it isn’t? Ugh.

Screenshot 2025 07 30 at 7.21.11 AM Boyfriend Ate An Entire Container Of Cheese Spread In One Sitting And Then Put It Back In The Fridge. Now His Girlfriend Is Very Annoyed.

It has it’s perks!

Screenshot 2025 07 30 at 7.21.27 AM Boyfriend Ate An Entire Container Of Cheese Spread In One Sitting And Then Put It Back In The Fridge. Now His Girlfriend Is Very Annoyed.

Really, Derrick?

Screenshot 2025 07 30 at 7.21.44 AM Boyfriend Ate An Entire Container Of Cheese Spread In One Sitting And Then Put It Back In The Fridge. Now His Girlfriend Is Very Annoyed.

I hope she’s packing her bags.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter