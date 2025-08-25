Boyfriend Promises A Special Date Night, But Then Orders Her Dinner And Takes The Leftovers For His Mom
After months of low-key nights, a woman was thrilled when her boyfriend said he’d treat her to a fancy dinner.
He’d been hyping up the restaurant’s beef wellington, and she was ready to splurge—on his dime this time.
But the date took an awkward turn the moment they opened the menu. Read on for the story.
WIBTA if I tell my boyfriend how disappointed I am in the date he took me on?
For background, my boyfriend doesn’t make a lot of money. I don’t mind this at all, but it also means we don’t go out much because he doesn’t like me paying for him.
So when he told me he wanted to take me to a nice dinner on him, I was pleasantly surprised.
Turns out his mom had given him a $50 voucher for a nice restaurant nearby, and he said had saved up a bit of money to cover the rest.
Amazing.
He had been to this restaurant before and had always raved about the beef wellington. I was excited.
We got there and sat down and he ordered a beer, so I followed suit and got the same. He made a comment about “just this one and then waters after this, okay?”. Not a problem.
We started looking at the menu and again he was raving about the beef wellington. I said it sounded amazing and I think I’ll try that.
Cue the drool.
Then he says “okay great, so I’ll order that, now maybe let’s look at some of the pastas.”
….. huh?
I was confused for a minute, then he pointed out a penne alla vodka (the cheapest item on the menu) and mentioned how that looked good. I agreed but said “what happened to wanting the beef wellington?”
Some hype!
He said “yeah I’m going to order that, I was thinking the penne for you, then we can try both”
I caught on at this point that the budget wouldn’t cover us both getting a pricy meal so I agreed to order the pasta. I was a bit annoyed but whatever.
I also notice at this point that there’s a “plate splitting fee” on the menu. To be honest I don’t really know what that is exactly, but I assume it means there’s a fee if you want to split your meals between you.
Talk about a waste of money…
We put our food orders in and our drinks are empty at this point so I ask for a water like he indicated. He orders another beer for himself. Now I’m a bit more annoyed.
I did consider telling him I would pay for my portion just so I could order the things I actually wanted, but I didn’t want to imply that he wasn’t spending enough on me when he was so excited about taking me out and paying for it himself.
Anyway our food comes and he’s in heaven. I admit the pasta was actually amazing as well.
Glad that worked out.
I had a bite of his but declined when he offered to put half of it on my plate out of fear of the previously mentioned plate splitting fee.
He orders another 2 beers for himself throughout dinner.
I didn’t end up finishing my meal because I was honestly just uncomfortable most of the time.
Oof.
Then at the end they came with the bill and a box for my leftovers and he takes the box of leftover pasta and says “I can’t wait for my mom to try this, she’s going to be so happy there’s some left for her”. ????????
I thanked him for the meal but I think he could tell my mood was off. I know he was trying to do something nice but honestly the whole thing just felt a bit disrespectful I guess.
WIBTA if I bring it up to him?
She left the restaurant full of pasta and unspoken disappointment, unsure whether to speak up or let it slide.
Reddit’s thoughts?
This guy is a Loser with a capital L.
Like, seriously…what is she even doing with him?
No normal person would EVER.
One date, two dinners, and zero communication—something’s definitely off the menu.
