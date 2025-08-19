Boy’s Aunt And Uncle Provide For Him After His Dad’s Demise, But The Boy’s Mom Resents This And Thinks They Should Help Her Other Kids Too

Imagine growing up in a family where food comes from a food bank and clothes and other necessities come from charities, but you’re the lucky one in the family who has relatives who buy you things you need.

Would you think it’s unfair for your relatives to only buy things for you, or would you simply enjoy the extras?

The boy in this story was in a situation like this, and he is grateful for the help his aunt and uncle provided for him. His mom, however, had a different view of the situation.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for refusing to go no contact with my aunt and uncle and telling mom I’d rather go no contact with her and her family? My dad died when I (20m) was 5. My mom didn’t like my dad’s siblings so she stopped me seeing them for over a year and they had to go to court and fight for the right to see me through what’s considered grandparents visitation but can be applied to other bio relatives who has a significant role in your life prior to the death of your parent. It was shown to be in my best interest to maintain the relationship with my aunt and uncle so they won and got to see me twice a month.

The aunt and uncle really helped him out.

My mom ended up remarrying and her husband’s finances were a mess when they met. He also had (I think) 3 kids he was supposed to pay for and didn’t but also didn’t see. Then him and my mom had kids together. My aunt and uncle knew about the financial issues so they would buy school supplies for me, put money into my school lunch account or give me the money to do it if there was any issue with them doing it directly. They also bought me essentials when I was with them.

His mom threatened the aunt and uncle.

My mom told them that they couldn’t see me anymore if they didn’t buy for the other kids. But my aunt and uncle brought up the visitation order. My mom tried to remove their visitation and even used the fact both were now married and now I had an extra aunt and uncle, but mom said they were strangers who shouldn’t be around me. My uncle argued that her husband was a stranger who shouldn’t have been brought into my life. She said getting another dad is different to an aunt or uncle’s spouse. I told mom I didn’t have another dad. She blamed my “disrespect” on my aunt and uncle.

They really didn’t have much, but he had more than his half siblings.

Finances at mom’s house kept getting worse and because of my aunt and uncle I never suffered as bad. Mom was ticked because she wasn’t allowed to keep me away from them legally and couldn’t afford to move to get me away from them. There were times all the food at mom’s house was from a food bank or soup kitchen. Clothes and other stuff were provided by charities. I never had to struggle as much. My mom made a point of telling me my aunt and uncle were disgusting people for letting my half siblings do without.

He moved out as soon as he could.

When I turned 18 I moved in with some friends and distanced myself from my mom and I saw my aunt and uncle more. It bothered mom a lot. She told me she didn’t understand me having a relationship with them when they would let my half siblings starve. I told her they had no obligation to kids not related to them.

His mom made a crazy request.

After a couple of years of this and me ignoring mom 99% of the time she’s demanding I go no contact with my aunt and uncle so I can be her son and her kids’ brother. She said I should be disgusted that they wouldn’t take care of my family and siblings I love. I told her I would never go no contact with my aunt and uncle and I’d rather go no contact with her and her family and that I was shocked she didn’t pick up on that since I haven’t seen her kids in more than two years and hardly ever respond to her texts or DMs. Mom said my half siblings don’t deserve this and that she certainly doesn’t.

He turned it around on her.

I told her she wrecked our stability by marrying her jerk of a husband and after that she had no right to expect me to show that kind of loyalty. She started going off in my DMs so I muted her and now I’m just considering my options. AITA?

He’s lucky to have an aunt and uncle who really love him and helped him throughout his childhood. His mother sounds horrible.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

