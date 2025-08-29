Cashier Refuses To Sell Customer Booze Because His Friend Forgot To Bring His ID, So He Leaves $300 On The Counter And Walks Out

If you’re buying alcohol, make sure you have your ID with you because even if you clearly look old enough to legally buy alcohol, sometimes employees are required to check your ID anyway.

But should they be required to check the ID of the friends or family members who might be in the store with you?

In today’s story, one man is told he can’t buy alcohol because his friend forgot to bring his ID with him.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Malicious supermarket compliance. I was at a local supermarket preparing for a bbq with friends. Had a trolly full of items including booze for the party. The items get scanned and I get asked for ID to confirm the purchase. I hand over my driving licence before my friend is also asked for ID. He was 30 but didn’t have the ID with him. Apparently this is not good enough.

He tried to get the cashier to make an exception.

We had a little back and forth stating how absurd this was. I even asked if they were ID checking the family at the next till as they clearly had a child with them. The end I was given the option to purchase without the booze or leave. Obviously expecting me to purchase without the booze she told me my total.

The cashier wasn’t expecting that!

I calmly said no thanks and walked out after leaving the whole £320 shop on the conveyor. I did feel a little sorry for those behind me. A manager actually came to try and persuade me to take the items but I said if I have to stop somewhere else for half the shop I may as well give them the whole business.

I’m not sure why they need to check the ID of everyone in the party. The question about the family with the child is a really good point. They shouldn’t have been allowed to buy alcohol either by that logic.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person has been on the cashier side of this story.

Another person has questions.

I don’t think it has always been this way, at least not everywhere, because I haven’t experienced this.

Here’s a story about cigarettes.

What a weird policy!

