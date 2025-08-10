Crazy Boss Cuts Back Receptionist’s Hours, But When She Gives Her Two Week Notice, The Boss Is Furious

Do you remember your first job? It was probably something part time that paid minimum wage. It may be a fond memory, or, like the person in this story, it may involve a crazy boss.

Huh, I can’t open the door…tales of a crazy boss lady. I used to work as a day spa receptionist at the tender age of 16. My boss was Korean and I didn’t speak any Korean. This was also my first job. Background: I was scheduled to work after school every day except Wednesday and all day Saturday.

I loved my job, but hated my boss. Being a naive 16-year-old and a bit of a pushover, I didn’t know that my boss was legitimately crazy. She used to have me polish the cutting chairs with a toothbrush, and wouldn’t let clients put their feet on the bar part, lest they dirty it. Sometimes the clients would tip me, especially when I had to assist with things like hair extensions or washes. She would take it from me, saying that she paid me enough to not be tipped.

Again, naive 16 year old me didn’t know she was nuts. I would often go home crying, but I thought this was how all jobs were. I also didn’t want to quit because my dad said I needed to know “the value of a dollar”. Until this happened.

Story: As I said, I worked every weekday except Wednesday, and then Saturday. Well, one day, crazy boss lady (CBL) pulls me into the back and says she can’t afford to have me work on the weekdays anymore and just wants me on Saturday. I was actually relieved, because this gave me an excuse to quit my dad would accept. So, I put in my two weeks’ notice, and then went into the color closet, where the hairdye was stored.

I was pulling down hair color for next clients, and my hands were full of little boxes. I turn around to see CBL standing in front of the door like a creepy ghost, and nearly throw them at her in fright. Me: jumps Sorry, I didn’t see you there! CBL: IT’S DISRESPECTFUL TO YOUR ELDERS TO QUIT YOUR JOB! YOU ARE DAUGHTER I WAS NOT ALLOWED TO HAVE! I HAVE ONLY 2 SONS, NO DAUGHTERS! I RAISE YOU LIKE MY OWN DAUGHTER, SET YOU UP TO TAKE OVER BUSINESS WHEN I’M DONE! YOU VERY DISRESPECTFUL, YOU CANNOT JUST QUIT JOB! WHAT AM I GOING TO DO WHEN I WANT TO RETIRE?!? BOYS CANNOT TAKE OVER SHOP! YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO QUIT! I FORBID IT!

Me: O_O CBL then takes the boxes from me for the client in her chair and leaves the closet, closing the door behind her. I’m shaking a little bit at this point, but am more confused. I finish pulling the color for the other clients that are coming, and go to leave the closet.

Me: Huh, I can’t get the door open with all these boxes. puts some boxes down … Huh, I can’t seem to turn the doorknob. … The door won’t open. …Why won’t the door open?? OMG THE DOOR IS LOCKED, CBL LOCKED ME IN THE CLOSET.

I proceed to knock/pound on the door for about 5 minutes and then give up — the closet is in the back of the back room, so even if she wanted to let me out, she probably couldn’t hear me. 45 minutes later (the processing time for client 1) she comes back for the next client’s hair color. Stepping in the doorframe to block me, she reached for the hair color. I quickly put it on the shelf behind me, shoulder past her, and left, only to return 2 weeks later with 2 friends to get my paycheck. My dad was fine with me quitting.

Talk about a crazy boss! I’m glad she got out of there. She was right to bring friends with her when she returned for her paycheck. That lady was not to be trusted.

